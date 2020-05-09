Technology News
loading

Google Announces Company Holiday to Stem Coronavirus Burnout

Google and Facebook will allow employees to work from home until the end of 2020.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 May 2020 16:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Announces Company Holiday to Stem Coronavirus Burnout

Google would be opening more offices globally as earlier as June

Highlights
  • Google employees will be able to enjoy a holiday on May 22
  • The company said it would be opening more offices as early as June
  • It will allow staff to work from home until 2020-end

Alphabet's Google said on Friday it has asked employees to take a day off on May 22, to address work-from-home-related burnout during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai announced the move in a memo to employees on late Thursday, which was first reported by CNBC.

Google said it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year.

Facebook also said on Friday it would allow workers who are able to work remotely to do so until the end of 2020.

The virus, which has infected more than 3.9 million people globally so far, has forced strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work from home emerging as the new norm.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Facebook, Coronavirus, Covid 19, Alphabet
India Tops Zoom Downloads in April Despite Warnings, Security Issues
Web Stories
Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
gaming Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?

Related Stories

Google Announces Company Holiday to Stem Coronavirus Burnout
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to Go on Sale in India Starting May 10
  4. Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India
  6. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  7. MIUI 12 Global Launch Expected on May 19
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
  9. India Tops Zoom Downloads in April Despite Warnings, Security Issues
  10. Flipkart Is Teasing the Impending Arrival of iPhone SE (2020) in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Google Announces Company Holiday to Stem Coronavirus Burnout
  3. India Tops Zoom Downloads in April Despite Warnings, Security Issues
  4. Google Duo Adding Group Calls Support in Web Version; New Family Mode and Mother’s Day Effect Announced
  5. iPhone SE (2020) Teased to Release in India Soon, Flipkart Opens Registrations
  6. Apple to Reopen Some Stores in the US Next Week
  7. Google, Facebook Extend Work-From-Home Plans
  8. US Rule May Allow Huawei and US Firms to Work Together on 5G Standards
  9. Saudi, US Firms Eye Stakes in Reliance Jio: Report
  10. Mi 10 vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com