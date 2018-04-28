Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Says Alphabet Must Take Greater Responsibility

 
, 28 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Says Alphabet Must Take Greater Responsibility

Alphabet Inc President Sergey Brin said on Friday that technology companies must take greater responsibility for the social impact of their work, his first comments following a year of heightened global awareness about misuse of digital services.

Brin delivered the message through Alphabet's annual shareholder letter, which he signed for the first time since 2014 instead of Chief Executive Larry Page.

"We’re in an era of great inspiration and possibility, but with this opportunity comes the need for tremendous thoughtfulness and responsibility as technology is deeply and irrevocably interwoven into our societies," Brin wrote after quoting from Charles Dickens’ novel "A Tale of Two Cities" about the "the best of times" and "the worst of times."

Alphabet's primary unit, Google, has become a top target in Silicon Valley for regulators, authorities and critics in advertising and media. It has drawn global scrutiny for its dominance in online search advertising, its policies around user privacy and its role in helping politically consequential misinformation spread online.

Brin did not touch on those issues, nor did he specify any actions the company would take to recognise new responsibilities.

But Brin focused on artificial intelligence, computer systems that are able to learn without humans hard-coding them. Artificial intelligence enables self-driving cars and software that can identify diseases.

Brin said that Alphabet would tread with "serious thought and research" about societal consequences such as eliminating jobs and advancing biases as the company expands use of artificial intelligence.

"While I am optimistic about the potential to bring technology to bear on the greatest problems in the world, we are on a path that we must tread with deep responsibility, care and humility," he said.

Alphabet separately announced Friday details regarding its annual shareholder meeting, which it scheduled for June 6. The company recommended shareholders reject each of the seven proposals brought by investors that call for it to provide more information around gender pay disparity, environmental impact policies, content moderation and other issues.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sergey Brin, Google, Alphabet
Only 8 Million iPhone X Units Will be Manufactured in Q2 2018: Report
Scientists Find New Way to Produce Hydrogen Fuel From Sunlight
Best AC deals
Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Says Alphabet Must Take Greater Responsibility
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X With iPhone X-Like Notch to Launch on May 16, Nokia N8 Teased
  2. Jio Launches Exchange Offer for JioFi With Rs. 2,200 Cashback
  3. How to Download the Data WhatsApp Has on You
  4. OnePlus 6 Working Unit With Android 8.1 Oreo Spotted in Live Image
  5. Everything You Need to Know Before Buying an AC in India
  6. Airtel Rs. 219 Recharge With 1.4GB Data Per Day for 28 Days Launched
  7. Redmi S2 Listing Spotted on Certification Site, Mi Pad 4 Specs Leaked Too
  8. OnePlus 6 Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Already Know
  9. Paytm Tap Card Launched, Allows Offline Payments in Less Than a Second
  10. Best Earphones Under Rs. 1,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.