NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Partners NIH to Accelerate Biomedical Research Using the Cloud

, 25 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Partners NIH to Accelerate Biomedical Research Using the Cloud

The US medical research agency National Institutes of Health has partnered with Google Cloud for a new initiative that aims to harness the power of commercial cloud computing and provide biomedical researchers access to the most advanced, cost-effective computational infrastructure, tools and services.

The initiative named STRIDES (Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation, and Sustainability) will reduce economic and technological barriers to accessing and computing on large biomedical data sets to accelerate biomedical advances.

"NIH is in a unique position to bring together academic and innovation industry partners to create a biomedical data ecosystem that maximizes the use of NIH-supported biomedical research data for the greatest benefit to human health," NIH Principal Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"The STRIDES Initiative aims to maximize the number of researchers working to provide the greatest number of solutions to advancing health and reducing the burden of disease," he added.

The partnership with Google creates a cost-efficient framework for NIH researchers, as well as researchers at more than 2,500 academic institutions across the nation receiving NIH support, to make use of Google Cloud's storage, computing, and machine learning technologies.

In addition, it will enable the establishment of training programmes for researchers at NIH-funded institutions to use Google Cloud Platform, the statement said.

"Today, we are announcing a partnership with the National Institutes of Health to make it easier to access and analyse large biomedical data sets, which we believe will accelerate efforts to find treatments and cures for disease," said Diane Greene, CEO at Google Cloud.

NIH's initial efforts will focus on making NIH high-value data sets more accessible through the Cloud, leveraging partnerships to take advantage of data-related innovations such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, and experimenting with new ways to optimise technology-intensive research.

"Through our partnership with NIH... we are making it easier for scientists and physicians to access and garner insights from NIH-funded data sets with appropriate privacy protections, which will ultimately accelerate biomedical research progress toward finding treatments and cures for the most devastating diseases of our time," explained Gregory Moore, Vice President-Healthcare, Google Cloud.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Cloud, Google, NIH
Microsoft Finally Brings Dark Mode to Outlook.com
Honor Play India Launch Set for August 6, Will Be an Amazon Exclusive
Vivo Nex
Google Partners NIH to Accelerate Biomedical Research Using the Cloud
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Here's Everything New and Different
  2. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. When and Where to Watch the Century’s Longest Lunar Eclipse in India
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Mi.com
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Leaked in Fresh Renders Ahead of Launch
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2 Set to Launch in India on August 8, Xiaomi Confirms
  8. PUBG Mobile War Mode Now Available With 0.7.0 Update
  9. Xiaomi Will Not Launch Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant in India
  10. LG K11+, K11a Mid-Range Android Smartphones Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.