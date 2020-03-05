Technology News
loading

Google Cloud Announces Delhi as Its Second India Region, Will Open in 2021

Google’s The Delhi cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 5 March 2020 11:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Cloud Announces Delhi as Its Second India Region, Will Open in 2021

Photo Credit: Google

The Delhi cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions

Highlights
  • Google announced plans to open its second Cloud region in India
  • Google launched the Mumbai region in 2017
  • The new cloud region will expand Google's existing network

Google on Thursday announced plans to open its second Cloud region in India -- in Delhi next year -- and help regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, as well as public sector organisations across the country to achieve their Cloud goal. Google launched the Mumbai region in 2017. The new cloud region will expand Google's existing network, which stands at eight regions in the Asia Pacific and 22 regions globally.

"At Google Cloud, our mission is to accelerate every organisation's ability to transform through data-powered innovation with leading infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise designed to meet our customers where they are on their journey to the cloud," said Rick Harshman, Managing Director, Google Cloud Asia Pacific.

As the company's customers in India grow and diversify, Google cloud regions bring Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services to organisations in industries like media and entertainment, retail and manufacturing.

The Google Cloud Platform is enabling customers such as L&T Finance, Manipal Hospital Group, Reliance Mutual Fund, Royal Enfield, TechMahindra, Truecaller, and many more to deliver high performing and secure Cloud-based services to their users.

The Delhi cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions.

"2020 is already shaping up to be a great year for Google Cloud in India, and we look forward to helping businesses and governments solve their most complex challenges and create value for years to come," said Harshman.

The region will also include a portfolio of key GCP products, offer lower latency to nearby users, and, when combined with the existing region in Mumbai, enable geographically separate in-country disaster recovery for the customers' mission-critical applications.

"With access to faster compute power, we can also on-board consumers more efficiently. Our rural businesses have clocked a disbursement CAGR of 60 per cent over the past three years," said Sunil Prabhune, Chief Executive-Rural Finance, and Group Head-Digital, IT and Analytics, L&T Financial Services.

Today, customers in more than 150 countries are using Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

Mukesh Rathi who is CIO and Chief Digital Officer at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories added: "A Delhi cloud region shows we are working with a cloud provider that shares our commitment to high-quality in-market and multinational services".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Cloud, Delhi
Tata Sky Hikes HD, SD Set-Top Box Prices in India by Rs. 100
Realme 6 Series, Realme Band Launching Today: Live Updates

Related Stories

Google Cloud Announces Delhi as Its Second India Region, Will Open in 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Price, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  3. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  4. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  5. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  6. Coronavirus: Companies Make Tools Free to Encourage Work From Home
  7. Coronavirus Affects James Bond, as No Time to Die Is Delayed
  8. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  9. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro May Launch as Soon as April 14
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. The Batman: New Batmobile Unveiled in Photos From Director Matt Reeves
  2. Realme 6 Series, Realme Band Launching Today: Live Updates
  3. Google Cloud Announces Delhi as Its Second India Region, Will Open in 2021
  4. Tata Sky Hikes HD, SD Set-Top Box Prices in India by Rs. 100
  5. Apple Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  6. No Time to Die Release Date Pushed to November Due to Coronavirus Concerns
  7. Paytm Offices Shut After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
  8. Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple Supplier Skyworks Cuts Forecasts on Supply Chain Hit
  9. Realme 6 Price in India, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch
  10. Twitter Testing Stories-Like Fleets That Disappear After 24 Hours, Available in Brazil
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.