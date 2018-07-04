NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant Departs as Intel Searches for CEO

 
, 04 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant Departs as Intel Searches for CEO

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Diane Bryant

Diane Bryant, a former Intel Corp executive who headed the chipmaker's data centre unit, is leaving Alphabet's cloud computing unit less than a year after joining and just as her old employer searches for a new chief executive.

Google Cloud, the unit of Alphabet that competes against Amazon.com and Microsoft Corp to sell computing services to businesses, confirmed on Tuesday that Bryant had departed. Bryant left Intel in 2017 and joined Google's cloud unit as chief operating officer later that year.

In a statement, Google said of Bryant that it was "grateful for the contributions she made while at Google and we wish her the best in her next pursuit." Business Insider earlier reported the news of Bryant's departure.

Intel has launched a search involving both internal and external candidates for a new CEO. Former Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich resigned last month after a probe of a relationship he had with another Intel employee that violated a company anti-fraternization policy.

Analysts widely expect that Intel's interim CEO, finance chief Bob Swan, will not seek to fill the top job permanently. Intel, which was founded 50 years ago this month, has never appointed an outsider as CEO, instead drawing on longtime top executives.

An Intel spokesman declined to comment on the company's CEO search or whether Bryant was under consideration for the job.

Before she departed Intel, Bryant oversaw the company's data centre group, selling chips to large customers like Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. Such "data-centric" chip sales have grown to account for half of Intel's revenue.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Diane Bryant, Google, Intel, Google Cloud
US Lets ZTE Resume Some Activity
Samsung Galaxy J8
Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant Departs as Intel Searches for CEO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2018: What to Expect and How to Get the Best Deals
  2. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6 Play: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Jio Announces New Cashback Offer, Lowers JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499
  4. Asus ZenFone 5Z Set to Launch Today, Price Expected to Start at Rs. 29,999
  5. Asus ZenFone 5Z Price in India Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  6. Vivo Z10 With FullView Display, Moonlight Selfie Camera Launched in India
  7. Amazon Prime Day India Sale Starts July 16, Launches and Offers Previewed
  8. iVoomi i2 Lite Review
  9. Honor 10 GT With 8GB RAM, GPU Turbo Tech Launched
  10. India Asks WhatsApp to Curb Spread of False Messages
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.