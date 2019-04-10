Technology News

Google Unveils Anthos, an Open Platform That Lets Companies Run and Manage Apps From Anywhere

, 10 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Unveils Anthos, an Open Platform That Lets Companies Run and Manage Apps From Anywhere

Google has introduced a new open platform called Anthos to run and manage apps from anywhere.

Based on the Cloud Services Platform that Google announced in 2018, Anthos lets users run applications on existing on-premise hardware investments or in the Public Cloud.

"Anthos not only allows customers to deploy Google Cloud in their own data centres but also gives them the flexibility to build, run and manage their workloads within their data centre, on Google Cloud, or other cloud providers (Multi-Cloud), without making any changes," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Anthos will also let users manage workloads running on third-party clouds like Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure.

"We are excited that partners including Cisco, Dell, HP, Intel, Lenovo, and VMware are offering joint solutions with us," Kurian told the gathering at the "Google Cloud Next" event here on Tuesday.

Google also announced Anthos Migrate in beta, which auto-migrates virtual machines (VMs) from on-premises, or other clouds, directly into containers in Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) with minimal effort.

"Google Cloud's software-based approach for managing hybrid environments provided us an innovative, differentiated solution that was able to be deployed quickly for our customers," said Darryl West, Group CIO, HSBC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Anthos
Alibaba Creates 'Video Fingerprints' to Fight Piracy
Redmi Pro 2 Render Showing Pop-Up Selfie Camera Refuted by Redmi Exec; Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Suggested
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Google Unveils Anthos, an Open Platform That Lets Companies Run and Manage Apps From Anywhere
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  3. OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2 Get Android Pie Update in India
  6. Stuffcool Monty Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy A-Series Launch Today: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, What to Expect
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  10. ACT Fibernet Launches 4K Media Streaming Device to Make Your TV Smarter
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.