Technology News
loading

Google Cloud Absorbs Alphabet Cyber-Security Firm Chronicle

The Chronicle-Google Cloud integration is expected to be completed sometime this fall.

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 12:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Cloud Absorbs Alphabet Cyber-Security Firm Chronicle

Alphabet announced on Thursday that its year-old cyber-security company, Chronicle, would be absorbed by its Google Cloud division because customers have been seeking an integrated offering.

Chronicle Chief Executive Stephen Gillett said in a blog post that the malware analysis and security threat investigation tools his unit was pitching to large corporations were complementary to the security tools offered by Google's cloud computing business.

"Customers from each of our organisations have asked about using these solutions together, and combining our efforts will enable this," he wrote. "We will be joining Google Cloud soon and expect the integration to be completed sometime this fall. We will work on accelerated product integrations and roadmaps immediately," he added.

Separately, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, commented on the move in a blog post, "Today, we're excited to announce that Chronicle, Alphabet's enterprise security company born in the X moonshot factory, is joining Google Cloud. This union will create a powerful and comprehensive security portfolio that will benefit all of our customers."

Kurian added, "Chronicle's products and engineering team complement what Google Cloud offers. Chronicle's VirusTotal malware intelligence services will be a powerful addition to the pool of threat data informing Google Cloud offerings, and will continue to support applications running on our platforms."

Chronicle launched in January 2018 and had grown to more than 100 employees.

Based at Alphabet's Mountain View, California, headquarters, Chronicle was the third business spun out of the company's "X" research lab and into the holding company - a process it calls "graduating." It follows healthcare unit Verily and self-driving vehicle company Waymo.

Written with inputs from Reuters

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chronicle, Google Cloud
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Henry Cavill Cast as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes, a Film Centred on His Younger Sister
Honor Smartphones
Google Cloud Absorbs Alphabet Cyber-Security Firm Chronicle
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions to Broadband Users
  3. Design Chief Jony Ive Is Leaving Apple to Start His Own Firm
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Case Renders Leak, Showing No Headphone Jack
  5. OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Camera, Performance, Battery Life Comparison
  6. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Open Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, More
  7. Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition Coming on July 9
  8. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Open Sale in India Until June 30
  10. Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale Are Back: Here Are the Top Deals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.