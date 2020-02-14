Technology News
loading

Google Removes Over 500 Extensions From Chrome Web Store Over Ad Fraud

The malicious extensions were a part of a large network whose activities date back to early 2010s.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 14 February 2020 16:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Removes Over 500 Extensions From Chrome Web Store Over Ad Fraud

The fraudulent Chrome extensions involved redirect cycles to generate ad revenue

Highlights
  • The malicious Chrome extensions claimed to offer advertising services
  • Malicious actors obfuscated the inherent advertising mechanism
  • Over 1.7 million users were affected by just 70 of these extensions

Google has removed over 500 malicious extensions from the Chrome Web Store over ad fraud. The extensions were found to be a part of a large fraudulent advertising network that injected adware into browsers and pulled browsing data while trapping users with redirect cycles. In some cases, the ads redirected users to websites belonging to big names like Dell and Best Buy, but a majority of them took users to sites that risk malware downloading and phishing. The volume of redirects was also high, which further multiplied the risk posed by these extensions.

The discovery of these shady extensions was made public in a research conducted by independent security researcher Jamila Kaya (@bumblebreaches) and information security expert Jacob Rickerd (@crxpert), and was later published on Cisco-owned Duo. Once the malicious behaviour of these extensions was reported to Google, the company conducted a sweep across the Chrome Web Store and removed more than 500 related extensions.

“We do regular sweeps to find extensions using similar techniques, code, and behaviors, and take down those extensions if they violate our policies”, a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by Duo.

As per the report, the now-removed Chrome extensions were presented as products that could offer advertising services. But they were found to be a part of a large network comprising of copycat plugins. The research found 70 of these extensions affecting around 1.7 million users, which means the net scale was much larger if there were over 500 such extensions involved in ad fraud.

The malicious Chrome extensions were reportedly created to hide the underlying ad mechanism from users. This made it easier to connect them to a command and control architecture so that browser data can be exfiltrated. During the research, it was found that the extension fraud network has been running for the past couple of years, but their activity potentially dates back to early 2010s. The malicious activity of these Chrome extensions mainly involved ad fraud through a stream of redirects.

Some of the redirects led users to seemingly harmless pages belonging to Dell, Macy's, and Best Buy among others. However, these redirecting streams were mainly used to make users reach a phishing-prone webpage and sites where malware could be downloaded. Bad actors used these extensions to cycle through redirect streams in order to generate ad revenue, and in some cases, these redirects passed well over 30 times.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Chrome Web Store, Chrome Extensions
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Jio Fiber Regains Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index

Related Stories

Google Removes Over 500 Extensions From Chrome Web Store Over Ad Fraud
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
  2. Jio Fiber Regains Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 2
  4. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  5. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  7. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Gets Teased Ahead of India Launch
  9. Nikon’s D6 DSLR Launched in India With Two New Lenses in Nikkor Z Lineup
  10. Joker Gets a Re-Release in India: Get Free Tickets With This Subscription
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Removes Over 500 Extensions From Chrome Web Store Over Ad Fraud
  2. Oppo Find X2, Oppo X2 Pro Get Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Launch Delayed Until March
  3. Jio Fiber Regains Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index
  4. Supreme Court Orders Telcos to Clear Dues by March 17, Threatens Contempt
  5. BSNL Extends Validity of Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan for 270 Days
  6. Google Chrome May Soon Get Pixel's Live Caption Feature
  7. PUBG v6.2 Update Brings 8v8 Team Deathmatch Mode, Now Live on Test Server
  8. BSNL Bharat AirFibre Broadband Service Expanded to 5 Telecom Circles: All You Need to Know
  9. Facebook, Twitter Fined by Russia for Keeping Data Abroad
  10. Redmi Note 8 Price in India Hiked, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Over Coronavirus Outbreak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.