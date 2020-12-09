Google will soon make it possible for users to access payment details and passwords without having to sync on Chrome. Users will be able to sign in on Chrome with a single tap on Android, without having to re-enter credentials or sync. Google said that it had been working to bring an easier signed-in experience to more features and users, aimed at making it simpler and more intuitive for users to access their Google Account information in Chrome. Google is also making it easier to autofill payment methods stored in the account.

Announcing the upcoming features in a blog post, Google said that until recently, it wasn't easy for users to access their payment information and passwords for websites. Seamless payments and password management will be available to all signed-in users within the next few weeks on Chrome, irrespective of whether users had synced or not.

Aimed at giving users more flexibility over having access to passwords saved to their Google Accounts, the search giant will soon be making it possible for users to access and manage passwords safely across devices, by singing in to their Google Account. Users will be able to autofill passwords on sites that had previously been saved to the account. On saving a new password, Chrome will let you choose if you want to save it on the device or in your Google Account – the latter will let you access it across all devices.

On singing in to Chrome using the single tap option via Android, users will be able to autofill the payment methods stored in their Google Account for a ‘more convenient shopping experience.' Chrome will ask users to confirm the card's CVV/ CVC or let users authenticate with biometrics. Users can also save a new credit card to their account to use it across all devices.

Google is also expanding Chrome's password generation feature to more people.

