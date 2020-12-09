Technology News
loading

Google Chrome Sync Will Soon Be Optional for Logins, Payments, Password Management on Android

Users will be able to sign in on Google Chrome with a single tap on Android, without having to re-enter credentials or sync.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 December 2020 17:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Chrome Sync Will Soon Be Optional for Logins, Payments, Password Management on Android

Saving a password in your Google account will let you access it across all devices

Highlights
  • The search giant is working on bringing an easier signed-in experience
  • Google is also expanding Chrome’s password generation feature
  • Google is making it easier to autofill payment methods

Google will soon make it possible for users to access payment details and passwords without having to sync on Chrome. Users will be able to sign in on Chrome with a single tap on Android, without having to re-enter credentials or sync. Google said that it had been working to bring an easier signed-in experience to more features and users, aimed at making it simpler and more intuitive for users to access their Google Account information in Chrome. Google is also making it easier to autofill payment methods stored in the account.

Announcing the upcoming features in a blog post, Google said that until recently, it wasn't easy for users to access their payment information and passwords for websites. Seamless payments and password management will be available to all signed-in users within the next few weeks on Chrome, irrespective of whether users had synced or not.

Aimed at giving users more flexibility over having access to passwords saved to their Google Accounts, the search giant will soon be making it possible for users to access and manage passwords safely across devices, by singing in to their Google Account. Users will be able to autofill passwords on sites that had previously been saved to the account. On saving a new password, Chrome will let you choose if you want to save it on the device or in your Google Account – the latter will let you access it across all devices.

On singing in to Chrome using the single tap option via Android, users will be able to autofill the payment methods stored in their Google Account for a ‘more convenient shopping experience.' Chrome will ask users to confirm the card's CVV/ CVC or let users authenticate with biometrics. Users can also save a new credit card to their account to use it across all devices.

Google is also expanding Chrome's password generation feature to more people.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, Google Chrome Sync
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
You.com Search Engine Announced to Take on Google Search, Founder Says Will Not Rely on Ads for Results

Related Stories

Google Chrome Sync Will Soon Be Optional for Logins, Payments, Password Management on Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  2. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
  4. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  5. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  6. Netflix StreamFest Returns, Available Until Friday Morning
  7. Spider-Man 3 Will Link Into Every Spider-Man Film, It Seems
  8. Here Are Facebook’s Top Moments of 2020
  9. Now Set a New Wallpaper for Each WhatsApp Chat
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
#Latest Stories
  1. You.com Search Engine Announced to Take on Google Search, Founder Says Will Not Rely on Ads for Results
  2. YouTube Brings HDR to Live Streams
  3. Apple’s Self-Driving Car Unit Handed Over to AI Chief Who Oversees Siri: Report
  4. Google Photos for Pixel Devices Gets Dynamic and HDR Filters, Apart From ML-Based Suggestions
  5. Minecraft With RTX Ray Tracing Now Available for All Windows 10 Users
  6. Millions of IoT Devices Exposed to Hacking Due to Amnesia:33 Vulnerability, Research Shows
  7. Google Photos Now Syncs Liked Images With Apple Photos, Hits 5 Billion Installs on Play Store
  8. You Can Now Play Chess With Beth Harmon From The Queen’s Gambit
  9. Amazon, Facebook, Google Faces PIL Over Fintech Regulation in India
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9E May Not
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com