Technology News
loading

Google Chrome Labs Will Let Users Try New, Experimental Features Easily on Chrome Canary

The two new features currently under Chrome Labs are Reading List and Tab Search.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 14 December 2020 17:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Chrome Labs Will Let Users Try New, Experimental Features Easily on Chrome Canary

Chrome Labs is a more structured way of keeping track of new experiments on the browser

Highlights
  • can enable Chrome Labs on Chrome Canary
  • This is Google’s way of promoting certain experimental features
  • Users can search through open tabs via the Tab Search feature

Google Chrome Labs is being tested as a new feature in the latest version of Chrome Canary. On enabling Chrome Labs, users can access it through the toolbar menu to see user-facing experimental features. These can be used on Mac, Windows, and Linux, but only through Chrome Canary as of now. The two new features under Chrome Labs currently are Reading List and Tab Search that you can enable, disable, or set to Default from the toolbar itself.

Enabling the Chrome Labs feature on Chrome Canary adds a flask-looking icon on the corner of the toolbar menu. The Reading List feature lets users right-click on the tab or click on the bookmark star icon to add a tab to a reading list. These tabs can be accessed from the Bookmarks bar. The Tab Search feature, meanwhile, adds an icon to the tab bar that can be used to search for a tab from the ones open.

Chrome Labs is how the search giant is promoting certain experimental features, as well as increasing their visibility. While users also have the option to head to the chrome flags page to check out the features, Chrome Labs is an easier, more structured way of keeping track of new experiments.

How to use Chrome Labs

Make sure you have the latest version of Chrome Canary. Type chrome://flags/ in the address bar. Search for Chrome Lab in the Search flags option and select Enabled. After this, relaunch your browser.

On restarting Chrome, you'll notice a new flask-like icon next to the address bar at the right. Upon clicking on it, you'll see the current list of experiments available, currently limited to Reading List and Tab Search. These will be set to Default, click on Enabled in order to use the features. You'll be required to relaunch Chrome again in order for the features to show up and reflect.

As noted by gHacks, Google is not the only one that has worked on improving the discoverability of experimental features in the browser. In the past, Mozilla and Vivaldi have added such pages to their browsers, in order to promote their use.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chrome Labs, Chrome Canary, Google, Google Chrome
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Electronic Arts to Buy Codemasters in $1.2 Billion-Deal to Deliver Better ‘Racing Experiences’
TikTok Ban: US Court to Hear Appeal Challenging Order Blocking App Store Prohibition
Google Chrome Labs Will Let Users Try New, Experimental Features Easily on Chrome Canary
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  4. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  5. YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020
  6. YouTube Bans New Videos Claiming US Election Fraud Following Criticism
  7. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, Watch S Series to Launch on December 23
  8. Google Chrome Labs Will Let Users Try Experimental Features Easily
  9. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  10. Wistron Estimates Over Rs. 437 Crore-Loss in Employee Violence at Karnataka Plant
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive All Down in Global Outage, No Statement Why so Far
  2. iPhone 13 Models Will Not Face Delays Like iPhone 12 Series: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. TikTok Ban: US Court to Hear Appeal Challenging Order Blocking App Store Prohibition
  4. Google Chrome Labs Will Let Users Try New, Experimental Features Easily on Chrome Canary
  5. Electronic Arts to Buy Codemasters in $1.2 Billion-Deal to Deliver Better ‘Racing Experiences’
  6. Infinix 32X1, Infinix 43X1 Smart TVs With Bezel-Less Screens, HDR10 Support Launched in India
  7. Alibaba, Tencent-Backed Unit Face Fine Under Anti-Monopoly Law in China
  8. Wistron Estimates Over Rs. 437 Crore-Loss in Employee Violence at Karnataka Plant
  9. Apple Fan? Here's the Cost of Owning Every Consumer Product and Service It Sells
  10. Oppo Partners With Japanese Design Firm Nendo to Showcase ‘Slide-Phone’ and ‘Music-Link’ Concept Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com