NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Chrome Testing 'Lazy Loading' Feature For Faster Page Loads

, 16 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Chrome Testing 'Lazy Loading' Feature For Faster Page Loads

Chrome Canary now has two 'lazy loading' flags to help load pages faster

Highlights

  • Google says 'lazy loading' makes loading 18 to 35 percent faster
  • It has now been implemented in Chrome Canary
  • Users need to activate two flags to use it

With the Internet becoming a mainstream form of content consumption, website and browser makers both are trying to make the experience as effortless as possible. Google Chrome, in particular, has been pushing hard to speed up load times, and Google even claims that it has managed to load pages 10 to 20 times faster on average than last year. Furthering this effort, a feature called 'lazy loading' made for Chrome on Android, has now been implemented in the Canary channels of Chrome for desktop as well. It essentially tries to speed up the loading process by just loading a part of the page that is in view.

What 'lazy loading' does is that it only loads the page in view, and then later loads the rest as you scroll down. This feature could prove to be beneficial for heavy duty websites with big graphics that take a while to load, even in a fast data connection. It could help in saving precious data as well, apart from loading pages faster. Essentially, images and frames that aren't visible to you are not loaded till they are visible. So once you start scrolling down, the rest of the page in view will load at that time.

To use lazy loading, users will need to activate two flags in the Chrome Canary channel - chrome://flags/#enable-lazy-image-loading, and chrome://flags/#enable-lazy-frame-loading, reports Bleeping Computer. In Google tests, the report states that page load improvements were 18 to 35 percent than before, depending on the network configuration and Internet connection.

This new feature was specifically made for Android users to save precious data on mobile and increase page load speeds. Now, after successful testing, this feature has been implemented in the Chrome Canary desktop channel as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chrome Canary, Google
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Honor 8X With 'Waterdrop' Notch, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on TENAA
Tencent Reports First Profit Drop in Nearly 13 Years as It Deals With Regulatory Limbo
Vivo Nex
Google Chrome Testing 'Lazy Loading' Feature For Faster Page Loads
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate
  3. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched
  4. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
  5. OnePlus Update Brings Display Flickering Fix, Improved HDR Mode
  6. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin: How to Register for Jio Broadband
  7. WhatsApp Rollout for Jio Phone to Start in Batches
  8. Mi A2 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale in India Today
  10. Realme 2 India Launch Teased to Be Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.