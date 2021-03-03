Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Says Won’t Track Individual Web Activity for Personalised Advertisements After Phasing Out Cookies

Google Says Won’t Track Individual Web Activity for Personalised Advertisements After Phasing Out Cookies

Google has been criticised for gathering web browsing records across websites they don't own to develop profiles on users' interests.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2021 21:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Says Won’t Track Individual Web Activity for Personalised Advertisements After Phasing Out Cookies

Google says it won't build or use alternative tools for tracking individual browsing traffic

Highlights
  • Google has announced that it will phase out user-tracking cookies
  • Browser cookies are used to serve personalised advertisements
  • Google is exploring alternative methods to deliver targeted ads

Google will not build or use alternate tools to track web browsing traffic once it begins phasing out existing technology from its Chrome browser next year, it said in a blog post on Wednesday, in a move that will reshape how online advertising works. Google first announced that it would get rid of third-party cookies, which for decades has enabled online ads, early last year to meet growing data privacy standards in Europe and the United States.

Privacy activists for years have criticised tech companies including Google for using cookies to gather web browsing records across websites they don't own, enabling them to develop profiles on users' interests to serve personalised advertisements. Now, Google is pledging it will not use other technology to replace the cookie or build features inside Google Chrome to allow itself access to that data, though it continues to test ways for businesses to target ads to large groups of anonymous users with common interests.

"Keeping the internet open and accessible for everyone requires all of us to do more to protect privacy — and that means an end to not only third-party cookies but also any technology used for tracking individual people as they browse the web," Google said in the blog post.

Earlier this year, Google unveiled the results of tests that showed an alternative to the longstanding practice of using user-tracking cookies. The company claimed that it could improve online privacy while still enabling advertisers to serve up relevant messages.

"This approach effectively hides individuals 'in the crowd' and uses on-device processing to keep a person's Web history private on the browser," Google product manager Chetna Bindra had explained in unveiling the system called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). "Results indicate that when it comes to generating interest-based audiences, FLoC can provide an effective replacement signal for third-party cookies."

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, Web Cookies, Online advertising
Google Chrome 89 Enables Web Sharing on Desktop, Redesigned Discover Feed, and More

Related Stories

Google Says Won’t Track Individual Web Activity for Personalised Advertisements After Phasing Out Cookies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  2. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  3. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  4. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth
  5. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Review: A Powerful Phone at an Aggressive Starting Price
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. Netflix India Unveils 13 Movies for 2021, Including 5 New Films
  10. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Says Won’t Track Individual Web Activity for Personalised Advertisements After Phasing Out Cookies
  2. Apple Hearing Study Insights Reveal How Many Are at Risk of Hearing Loss
  3. Epic Games Buys Fall Guys Developer Tonic Games Group
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Start Receiving Android 11 Update: Report
  5. Google Chrome 89 Enables Web Sharing on Desktop, Redesigned Discover Feed, and More
  6. Truecaller Launches Guardians Personal Safety App That Allows Location-Sharing With Specific Contacts
  7. WhatsApp Android, iOS App Could Soon Get Disappearing Media Feature
  8. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth Ahead of Launch Announcement
  9. Telangana Thwarts China-Based Hacker Group’s Bid to Target State Power Systems, Says Official
  10. Amazon Prime Video Asked by Bombay High Court to Take Down Telugu Film 'V' in Defamation Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com