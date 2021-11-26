Technology News
loading

Google Proposes Improved Commitments on Browser Cookies: UK Competition Regulator

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating Google's plan to cut support for some cookies in Chrome.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 November 2021 17:57 IST
Google Proposes Improved Commitments on Browser Cookies: UK Competition Regulator

Google proposed making changes to its plan, which is called "privacy sandbox", in June

Highlights
  • Google has said the commitments, if accepted, will apply globally
  • Google had made new pledges to address some remaining concerns
  • The CMA said it would consult on the new commitments until on 17 December

Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it had secured improved commitments from Alphabet's Google on changes to user-tracking cookies in its browser, including the US tech giant extending the time any pledges would last to six years.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating Google's plan to cut support for some cookies in Chrome because it is concerned the move could impede competition in digital advertising.

Google proposed making changes to its plan, which is called "privacy sandbox", in June, including allowing the CMA an oversight role.

Google has said the commitments, if accepted, will apply globally.

The CMA said Google had made new pledges to address some remaining concerns, including offering commitments around reducing access to IP addresses and clarifying internal limits on the data that it could use.

CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said: "We have always been clear that Google's efforts to protect users privacy cannot come at the cost of reduced competition."

He added: "If accepted, the commitments we have obtained from Google become legally binding, promoting competition in digital markets, helping to protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising and safeguarding users' privacy."

Google said in a blog that is was "determined to ensure that the Privacy Sandbox is developed in a way that works for the entire ecosystem".

The CMA said it would consult on the new commitments until on 17 December.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, CMA, Privacy Sandbox
Tata Said to Be in Talks to Set Up $300-Million Semiconductor Assembly Unit

Related Stories

Google Proposes Improved Commitments on Browser Cookies: UK Competition Regulator
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Vivo Y76 5G With 44W Flash Charge, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  4. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  5. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  8. Crypto Mining in Texas May Demand 5 Times More Electricity by 2023
  9. Xiaomi Black Friday Sale Starts: Deals on Phones, Laptops, TVs, Wearables, More
  10. ACT Fibernet Offers Upgraded Broadband Plans to Coimbatore, Hyderabad Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Harry Potter Lens Launched to Celebrate 20-Year Film Anniversary: How to Use
  2. Bitkub CEO Pushes for TAT Coin Approval as Thailand Looks to Bolster GDP Through Crypto-Tourism
  3. Apple's AR Headset Tipped to Launch in 2022, AR Could Replace iPhone in a Decade: Kuo
  4. Moto Tab G70 Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note Series Cancelled; Galaxy S, Galaxy Z Series to Integrate Its Features: Report
  6. Google Proposes Improved Commitments on Browser Cookies: UK Competition Regulator
  7. Tata Said to Be in Talks to Set Up $300-Million Semiconductor Assembly Unit
  8. PUBG: New State Getting New Update With Enhanced Anti-Cheating Mechanism, Crosses 40 Million Downloads
  9. Bitcoin Whale Accumulates BTC 6,770, Worth $384 Million, in Less Than Two Weeks
  10. Infinix Note 11S India Launch Teased; Infinix Zero 5G Said to Come as Brand's First 5G Phone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com