Google Chat Web Redesign Rolling Out for All Google Workspace Account Users: Report

The new Google Chat redesign also brings Hangouts-style chat windows in Gmail, allowing users to dock conversations in compact windows.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 March 2021 15:53 IST
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Google Chat has a shortcut for Google Meet to start or join video calls

Highlights
  • Google Chat is also available on Android and iOS as well
  • Web redesign brings new UI, compact window for chat
  • It also has a dedicated space for Rooms

Google Chat website is reportedly getting a redesign, and this is a part of Gmail as well. Google is said to be migrating classic Hangouts users to the new redesigned free version of Google Chat. It has a new UI, a navigation drawer that lists both individual and groups chat conversations, and a Meet shortcut as well to start video calls seamlessly. The new Google Chat redesign also brings Hangouts-style chat windows in Gmail, allowing users to dock conversations in compact windows.

9to5Google reports that Google Chat redesign is rolling out for free for all Google Workspace users. One of the key improvements that come to Google Chat is that it allows users to dock conversations in compact windows, similar to what classic Hangouts offers in in Gmail. The chat.google.com website is now redirecting users to mail.google.com/mail/u/0/chat/#chat/welcome. The redesigned Google Chat has a new UI that replicates the Gmail Web app a lot. Features include a search bar where you can find chats, a settings tab, and an important dropdown to switch your status between “Active,” “Do not disturb,” or “Set as away.”

The left section of the site houses all your recent chats (be it individual or group chats), a Rooms section that enables users to find and joins a room, and a Google Meet shortcut that lets users start or join a video call easily. The compact window has been integrated in the free Google Chat version as well. The compact window can be minimised if the user prefers, and it enables users to insert files make video calls and offers other productive tools.

Google Chat can be accessed through Google Play store for Android users, and iOS users can download it from the App Store as well. There is a Web client that Google account users can also use.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Google Chat, Gmail, Google Workspace
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
