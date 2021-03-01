Google Chat website is reportedly getting a redesign, and this is a part of Gmail as well. Google is said to be migrating classic Hangouts users to the new redesigned free version of Google Chat. It has a new UI, a navigation drawer that lists both individual and groups chat conversations, and a Meet shortcut as well to start video calls seamlessly. The new Google Chat redesign also brings Hangouts-style chat windows in Gmail, allowing users to dock conversations in compact windows.

9to5Google reports that Google Chat redesign is rolling out for free for all Google Workspace users. One of the key improvements that come to Google Chat is that it allows users to dock conversations in compact windows, similar to what classic Hangouts offers in in Gmail. The chat.google.com website is now redirecting users to mail.google.com/mail/u/0/chat/#chat/welcome. The redesigned Google Chat has a new UI that replicates the Gmail Web app a lot. Features include a search bar where you can find chats, a settings tab, and an important dropdown to switch your status between “Active,” “Do not disturb,” or “Set as away.”

The left section of the site houses all your recent chats (be it individual or group chats), a Rooms section that enables users to find and joins a room, and a Google Meet shortcut that lets users start or join a video call easily. The compact window has been integrated in the free Google Chat version as well. The compact window can be minimised if the user prefers, and it enables users to insert files make video calls and offers other productive tools.

Google Chat can be accessed through Google Play store for Android users, and iOS users can download it from the App Store as well. There is a Web client that Google account users can also use.

