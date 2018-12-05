NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's US House Testimony Rescheduled for December 11

, 05 December 2018
Google CEO Sundar Pichai's US House Testimony Rescheduled for December 11

Photo Credit: Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai is slated to testify to US Congress on December 11, after lawmakers rescheduled their original hearing in light of former President George H.W. Bush's death.

The new hearing - confirmed by the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday - will see Pichai field questions from Congress for the first time in response to Republicans' concerns that Google's search algorithm, and services it owns including YouTube, unfairly censor conservative-leaning users. The session initially had been scheduled for this Wednesday.

A Thursday meeting at the White House, which Pichai is scheduled to attend, is still due to take place. Pichai will huddle with fellow tech executives from companies including Microsoft, Oracle, and Qualcomm as well as top aides to President Trump to discuss innovation policy.

"By engaging with industry and academic leaders to generate transformative ideas and partnerships, the government can help accelerate the growth of future industries to grow the economy, provide meaningful jobs, and improve the quality of life for all Americans," the White House said in an email to participants obtained by The Washington Post.

© The Washington Post 2018

Further reading: Google, Sundar Pichai, US
EU Ministers Fail to Break Digital Tax Deadlock
Google CEO Sundar Pichai's US House Testimony Rescheduled for December 11
