Technology News
loading

Alphabet Grants CEO Sundar Pichai Largest Ever Stock Award, Again

Pichai would also take home $2 million in annual salary starting 2020, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

By | Updated: 21 December 2019 10:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Alphabet Grants CEO Sundar Pichai Largest Ever Stock Award, Again

Sundar Pichai's is the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant.

Highlights
  • Larry Page received $1 salary in the same role last year
  • Google co-founders stepped down earlier this month as leaders
  • Pichai would also take home $2 million in annual salary starting 2020

Alphabet Inc's newly instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty $240 million (£184.40 million) in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant.

Pichai would also take home $2 million in annual salary starting 2020, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. That compares with a $1 salary received by Larry Page in the same role last year. 

"In terms of grants related to CEO appointments, it's behind Tim Cook's grant of $376 million when he took over Apple," said Amit Batish, marketing manager at Equilar, a firm that tracks executive compensations.

Google co-founders Page and Sergey Brin stepped down earlier this month as leaders of the internet behemoth they founded 21 years ago, giving Pichai charge of the parent company in addition to his role as the chief of Google.

Trusted lieutenant Pichai, who has spent 15 years at Google, is now the public face of a company that is facing criticism from U.S. lawmakers as well as its employees over a number of issues ranging from privacy to monopoly.

When he took over as Google's chief in 2015, Pichai drew an annual salary of $652,500. The following year his earnings skyrocketed, thanks to a massive $199 million in stock awards, the highest ever for any Alphabet executive back then.

Pichai is widely credited for making the Google chrome browser a success and was seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014.

According to the most recent proxy statement from the company, Pichai earned nearly $1.9 million in 2018, which mostly included the costs for his security and personal use of aircraft. His base salary that year was $650,000.

Median CEO base salary reached $1.2 million among the largest U.S. companies by revenue in 2018, according to Equilar.

© Thomson Reuters 2019 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Sundar Pichai, Alphabet
Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, Galaxy S11e: Release Date, Expected Price, Specifications, Features, Latest News
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Alphabet Grants CEO Sundar Pichai Largest Ever Stock Award, Again
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  2. Which Is the Best Phone of 2019?
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. Pornhub Reveals 2019 Android Statistics That Google Is Keeping Secret
  5. Vodafone Launches 4 New Prepaid Plans: Check Pricing, Validity, and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, Galaxy S11e: Everything We Know So Far
  7. BSNL's New Rs. 319 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
  8. Earth's Inner Core Could Be Covered by 'Iron Snow': Study
  9. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS 10.3 Update With November Security Patch
#Latest Stories
  1. Alphabet Grants CEO Sundar Pichai Largest Ever Stock Award, Again
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, Galaxy S11e: Release Date, Expected Price, Specifications, Features, Latest News
  3. Oppo A91 With Quad Rear Cameras, Oppo A8 Packing Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Said to Have a Secret Team Working on Satellites to Beam Data to Devices
  5. Facebook Said to Pursue Music Video Rights in Challenge to YouTube
  6. Apple Held Talks to Add James Bond, Live Sports to Its TV+ Streaming Service: Report
  7. Acer ConceptD, ConceptD Pro Range of High-End PCs and Monitors Launched in India
  8. Delhi Police Tells Social Media Firms to Rein in Digital Miscreants
  9. Indians Spend 75 Days a Year on Their Smartphones, Survey Claims
  10. Vodafone Launches 4 New Prepaid Recharge Plans Starting at Rs. 24: Validity, Calling, Data Allowance Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.