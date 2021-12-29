Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai Can be Questioned in Privacy Lawsuit Over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode, US Court Judge Rules

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Can be Questioned in Privacy Lawsuit Over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode, US Court Judge Rules

Plaintiffs have accused Alphabet's Google of unlawfully tracking their internet use while on ‘Incognito’ mode on its Chrome browser.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 December 2021 11:27 IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Can be Questioned in Privacy Lawsuit Over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode, US Court Judge Rules

Google said it makes clear that Incognito only stops data from being saved to a user's device

Highlights
  • Google spokesman said new requests were "unwarranted and overreaching"
  • Pichai was warned against describing Incognito browsing mode as ‘private’
  • Google’s privacy disclosures have generated regulatory and legal scrutiny

Plaintiffs who accused Alphabet's Google of unlawfully tracking their internet use while on ‘Incognito' browsing mode can question Chief Executive Sundar Pichai for up to two hours, a California federal judge has ruled.

In the lawsuit filed in June 2020, users accused Google of illegally invading their privacy by tracking internet use while Google Chrome browsers were set in ‘private' mode.

The plaintiffs are arguing that Pichai has ‘unique, personal knowledge' of issues relating to the Chrome browser and privacy concerns, a Monday court filing showed.

Google spokesman José Castañeda told Reuters the new requests were "unwarranted and overreaching".

"While we strongly dispute the claims in this case, we have cooperated with plaintiffs' countless requests ... We will continue to vigorously defend ourselves," Castañeda said.

Pichai in 2019 was warned that describing the company's Incognito browsing mode as ‘private' was problematic, yet it stayed the course because he did not want the feature "under the spotlight," according to a court filing in September.

In her order on Monday, US Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen in San Jose, California, said "a few documents establish that specific relevant information was communicated to, and possibly from, Pichai," and therefore supported a request from the plaintiffs' lawyers to question him.

Google has earlier said it makes clear that Incognito only stops data from being saved to a user's device and is fighting the lawsuit.

The Alphabet unit's privacy disclosures have generated regulatory and legal scrutiny in recent years amid growing public concerns about online surveillance.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alphabet, Google, Google Chrome, Sundar Pichai
Oppo Find X5 Pro (Oppo Find X4 Pro) Renders Leak Online; Tipped to Debut by March 2022
Xiaomi Watch S1 With Stainless-Steel Frame, Circular AMOLED Display Launched, Xiaomi Buds 3 Debut as Well

Related Stories

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Can be Questioned in Privacy Lawsuit Over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode, US Court Judge Rules
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  2. All You Need to Know About New Star Wars Series, The Book of Boba Fett
  3. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India Launch Teased, to be Available on Amazon
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 120Hz Display With 1200 Nits Peak Brightness Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 9 Series Launch Date Is January 5, Specifications Confirmed to Include 4,700mAh Battery, 120W Charging
  2. US Lawsuit Claiming Microsoft-Owned LinkedIn Overcharged Advertisers Dismissed
  3. Xiaomi Watch S1 With Stainless-Steel Frame, Circular AMOLED Display Launched, Xiaomi Buds 3 Debut as Well
  4. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Can be Questioned in Privacy Lawsuit Over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode, US Court Judge Rules
  5. Oppo Find X5 Pro (Oppo Find X4 Pro) Renders Leak Online; Tipped to Debut by March 2022
  6. Crypto Charts Reflect Major Fluctuations as Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses; Only a Few See Gains
  7. PUBG: New State Anti-Cheat Update to Target Gamers Who ‘Intentionally’ Play With Cheaters, Says Krafton
  8. TV Star Paris Hilton Launches Metaverse Business 'Paris World' on Roblox
  9. Ferrari Signs Deal With Blockchain Firm Velas to Create Digital Products for Fans
  10. CES 2022: AMD, P&G Join Google and Others in Opting Out of Event Over Omicron Fears
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com