Technology News
loading

Google Partners With CBSE to Train 1 Million Teachers to Deliver 'Blended Learning'

Google India country marketing director Sapna Chadha shared the development during the Google for India 2020 livestream.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 July 2020 16:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Partners With CBSE to Train 1 Million Teachers to Deliver 'Blended Learning'

Google for India 2020 virtual event was livestreamed on YouTube

Highlights
  • Google announces new partnership with CBSE
  • It will train 1 million teachers in India by the end of 2020
  • Google has also announced a $1 million grant for training teachers

Google has announced a partnership with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Skill Education and Training, to push education in India by helping teachers and institutions in digitising the experience. During the Google for India 2020 virtual event, it was announced that Google would enable 1 million teachers in 22,000 schools to deliver “blended learning,” a combination of online learning and a classroom approach, by the end of this year. Additionally, Google also announced a new grant for $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.51 crores) to train teachers in regard to virtual education.

As per a blog post by Google and the announcement by senior country marketing director at Google India, Sapna Chadha, during the livestream, the search giant has plans to deliver a “blended learning experience” across 22,000 schools the country by the end of 2020. This means Google will work with more than 1 million teachers using free tools like G Suite for Education, YouTube, Google Classroom, and more to train them in offering a blended learning experience.

It was also announced that the Kaivalya Education Foundation (KEF) will be receiving a grant of $1 million for lower-income households from Google.org. This grant will be used to empower over 700,000 teachers over the next year and train them in the space of virtual education so that students can continue learning from home. Indian households that do not have access to the internet or smartphones will be reached through TV, radio, and other such platforms. The investment by Google comes as part of a $10 billion (roughly Rs. 75,000 crores) investment plan in India over the next 5 to 7 years. This will be done through equity investments, operations, partnerships, ecosystem investments, and infrastructure.

This comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in all sectors, including education. India has also been hit hard with this never before seen situation and the education sector is trying to cope with the changes.

Notably, Facebook also recently announced its partnership with CBSE to launch a certified curriculum on online well-being and digital safety, as well as augmented reality (AR) for students and educators in India. It aims to teach at least a total of 40,000 students.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, CBSE, Central Board of Secondary Education
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Top Trump Aide Warns of 'Strong Actions' on TikTok, Angering China
Gyms Will Never Be the Same After COVID, Says Cure.fit's Ankit Gupta

Related Stories

Google Partners With CBSE to Train 1 Million Teachers to Deliver 'Blended Learning'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  3. OnePlus Nord Lite Possibly Listed on Geekbench, Snapdragon 690 SoC Tipped
  4. Every Major Announcement From Ubisoft Forward
  5. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  6. Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch Launching in India Soon: Flipkart
  7. Google Has Partnered With CBSE to Train Teachers in Virtual Education
  8. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  9. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  10. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone Pro 7 With Flip Cameras to Launch Soon: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Pack Second Wide-Angle Selfie Camera with 105-Degree Field of View
  2. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  3. Fake TikTok Malware Being Spread Through WhatsApp, Maharashtra Cyber Cell Warns
  4. iPhone 12 to be Costlier than iPhone 11 Despite Not Having EarPods or Charger, Analyst Claims
  5. Snapchat Brings 'Here for You' Feature to Address Mental Health Issues Faced by Users in India
  6. Google Partners With CBSE to Train 1 Million Teachers to Deliver 'Blended Learning'
  7. Top Trump Aide Warns of 'Strong Actions' on TikTok, Angering China
  8. Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earbuds to Launch in India Soon, Company Teases
  9. Tecno Spark 5 Pro With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Announces Rs. 75,000 Crores Investment in India, to Accelerate Digital Economy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com