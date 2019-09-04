Google Confirms It Is ‘Working Diligently’ on Calendar Spam Fix

Google has finally acknowledged the Calendar spam issue, and has confirmed that it is working on a fix. The company has posted on its Calendar Help forums that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. In the meantime, users can indulge in workarounds to keep spam away, as these spams could lead to potential theft of private data. This Google Calendar spam was detected a few months ago, and it's been on a rise since then.

The search giant has posted an update on its Calendar Help forums, “We're aware of the spam occurring in Calendar and are working diligently to resolve this issue. We'll post updates to this thread as they become available,” the post says. The tech giant has also shared a link wherein users can report spam invites and events.

Some best practices include not responding to 'questionable' events at all. We also have a detailed a step-by-step guide that will help you to get rid of all the spam in Google Calendar until the fix is issued. Users need to deselect an option that automatically adds all invitations, and instead change it to “No, only show invitations to which I have responded."

This change will now only add a meeting to your calendar after you accept the meeting invitation, and no automatic additions will be entertained. This will let you keep your Google Calendar neat and spam-free. This option can be found in Settings > Event Settings > Select “No, only show invitations to which I have responded" option from the list.

There are other things that need to be changed in Settings as well, to keep the Calendar neat and organised, and for that, you will need to check our step-by-step guide.