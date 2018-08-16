NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Expands Its Bug Bounty Programme to Combat Platform Abuse

, 16 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Expands Its Bug Bounty Programme to Combat Platform Abuse

Since 2010, Google's bug bounty programme has given out more than $12 million in prize money.

Highlights

  • Google is formally expanding its Vulnerability Reward Program
  • The submitted reports are reviewed by the Trust and Safety team
  • Uber had refreshed its policies back in April

Google on Wednesday announced that it is formally expanding its Vulnerability Reward Program to include reports about techniques that allow third parties to bypass Google's abuse, fraud, and spam systems. Previously, the formal statement limited bug reports to security vulnerabilities, however the move comes after numerous reports were submitted around platform abuse. This programme does not yet cover individual instances of abuse, which are required to be reported through product-specific channels. These product-specific channels include the likes of Google+, YouTube, Gmail, and Blogger.

Since its inception in 2010, Google's bug bounty programme has given out more than $12 million (roughly Rs. 84.25 crores) to researchers and has helped in creating a thriving community that proactively sends reports to Google. Of this $12 million, nearly $3 million (approximately Rs. 21.1 crores) was given out in 2017 alone, of which Chrome bug reports took the majority of funds.

As examples of potentially valid reports in the revised programme, Google lists instances such as bypassing account recovery systems at scale, identifying services vulnerable to brute force attacks, circumventing restrictions on content use and sharing, and purchasing items from Google without paying. "Valid reports tend to result in changes to the product's code, as opposed to removal of individual pieces of content," said Eric Brown and Marc Henson, Trust and Safety, Google.

These reports, submitted by researchers, are reviewed by the panel on the Trust and Safety team, which is highly skilled in detecting cases of abuse, fraud, and spam activity on Google's suite of products.

Back in April this year, ride-hailing service Uber had announced a refresh to its bug bounty programme after it mishandled a data breach back in 2016. In a major announcement, Uber also revealed that it updated the policies to specifically state that the company will not pursue any legal action against good-faith hackers who submit flaws through the bug bounty portal.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Bug Bounty Programme
Vivo X23 Specifications, Images Spotted in Leaks, Tipped to Sport 3D Facial Recognition, Display Notch
Lenovo Posts First Quarter Profit as Recovery Continues
Vivo Nex
Google Expands Its Bug Bounty Programme to Combat Platform Abuse
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate
  3. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched
  4. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
  5. OnePlus Update Brings Display Flickering Fix, Improved HDR Mode
  6. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin: How to Register for Jio Broadband
  7. WhatsApp Rollout for Jio Phone to Start in Batches
  8. Mi A2 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale in India Today
  10. Realme 2 India Launch Teased to Be Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.