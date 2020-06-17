Technology News
Google Boots Far-Right Site ZeroHedge From Ad Platform, Warns the Federalist

Google said that it stopped channelling money-making ads to ZeroHedge and warned The Federalist that it too could be blocked from Google Ads.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 17 June 2020 12:11 IST
Highlights
  • The content was related to false information about Black Lives Matter
  • Google said that it stopped channeling money-making ads to ZeroHedge
  • The Federalist has also been warned of similar action

Google on Tuesday confirmed that it booted one far-right website from its ad platform and put another on notice for hosting "dangerous and derogatory" comments about civil rights protests.

The Internet giant said that it stopped channeling money-making ads to ZeroHedge and warned The Federalist that it too could be blocked from Google Ads for violating policy about content.

“To be clear, The Federalist is not currently demonetised," a Google spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We do have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on, which includes comments on the site. This is a longstanding policy."

The action against ZeroHedge and warning sent to The Federalist related to content in comments sections that consistently violated Google's policy about dangerous and derogatory content, according to the Internet company.

The offending content was related to false information about recent Black Lives Matter protets, US media reported.

ZeroHedge said in a post at the website that it is appealing Google's decision and expects to "remedy" the situation.

The policy at issue was put in place by Google three years ago as part of an effort to avoid advertisers from having their marketing messages appear next to vile or hateful content on websites.

Further reading: Google, Google Ads, Black Lives Matter
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 First Look, Synopsis, New Cast Members Unveiled

