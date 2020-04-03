Technology News
loading

Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts

Google is also supporting the creation of a public health resource database for reporters.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 April 2020 18:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts

Google is supporting the creation of a public health resource database

Highlights
  • Google said it is pumping $6.5 million into fact-checkers
  • Fact-checkers are seeing a surge in demand for their work
  • Google News Initiative is increasing its support for First Draft

Google on Thursday said it is pumping $6.5 million (roughly Rs. 50 crores) into fact-checkers and nonprofits as it ramps up its the battle against coronavirus misinformation.

Fact-checking organisations, which often operate on relatively small budgets, are seeing a surge in demand for their work as mistaken or maliciously false information about the pandemic spreads, according to Alexios Mantzarlis of the Google News Lab.

"Uncertainty and fear make us all more susceptible to inaccurate information, so we're supporting fact-checkers as they address heightened demand for their work," Mantzarlis said.

A Poynter Institute report last year on the state of fact-checking indicated that more than a fifth of fact-checking organizations operated with annual budgets of less than $20,000.

"We are supporting fact checking projects around the world with a concentration on parts hardest hit by the pandemic," Mantzarlis told AFP.

"This can be a noticeable infusion of additional support at a time of stress."

Google is also looking to use its products and "ecosystem" to bolster the battle against COVID-19 misinformation.

The Google News Initiative is increasing its support for nonprofit First Draft, which provides a resource hub, training and crisis simulations for journalists covering news during times of crisis, according to Mantzarlis.

Google is also supporting the creation of a public health resource database for reporters.

"We also want to do more to surface fact-checks that address potentially harmful health misinformation more prominently to our users," Mantzarlis said.

"We're experimenting with how to best include a dedicated fact-check section in the COVID-19 Google News experience."

Google is conducting a test in India and Africa to explore how to use trends in what people are asking or searching for online to let fact-checkers know where a lack of reliable answers may invite misinformation.

"Unanswered user questions -- such as 'what temperature kills coronavirus?' -- can provide useful insights to fact-checkers and health authorities about content they may want to produce," Mantzarlis said.

That test compliments an effort to train 1,000 journalists across India and Nigeria to spot health misinformation, according to the California-based Internet titan.

"There is definitely an appetite for this stuff," Mantzarlis said.

"We grasp for certainty, a glimmer of something we can do to protect ourselves and those we care about. It makes us more vulnerable to this kind of misinformation."

Facebook has also supported fact-checking operations with AFP and other media companies, including Reuters and the Associated Press, under which content rated false is downgraded in news feeds so that fewer people see it.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google News, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Uber to Start Shipping Car Disinfectants to Drivers
Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns

Related Stories

Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  2. Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie
  4. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  5. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  7. Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 With 8-Day Battery and Dual Cameras Launched
  8. Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month
  9. New iPhone SE Tipped By Official Apple Store Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Airtel Will Expand Its Xstream Fibre Broadband Service to 25 More Cities
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Allow Some Coronavirus Ads, Starting With Hospitals, Then Political Ads
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 5.1 Surround Sound, Starting With The Mandalorian
  3. Honor Play 4T, Honor Play 4T Pro Pre-Booking Listings Tip Design, Key Features
  4. Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel, Available for Free
  5. Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-Inch, Mi TV 4A 60-Inch With 4K Screen Launched
  6. Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
  7. Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts
  8. Uber to Start Shipping Car Disinfectants to Drivers
  9. Mi Air 2S Truly Wireless Earphones With 5-Hour Battery Life Launched
  10. Zoom Meeting IDs Can Be Guessed by This Automated Tool; Company Removes Feature Displaying LinkedIn Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com