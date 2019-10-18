Technology News
Google Books Gets a Redesign on Desktop That Makes It Easier to Access Information

Google Books was launched 15 years ago, and this is one of its biggest redesigns.

18 October 2019
Google Books has received a redesigned with better Search integration and 'Material theme' as the service turns a year older. The redesigned version of Google Books makes each title's most pertinent information easier to access and it puts details in neat little boxes to make them simpler.

"Fifteen years ago, Google Books set out on an audacious journey to bring the world's books online so that anyone can access them.

"Libraries and publishers around the world helped us chase this goal, and together we've created a universal collection where people can discover more than 40 million books in over 400 languages," Haimin Lee, Product Manager, Google, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

"We've redesigned Google Books so people can now quickly access details like the book's description, author's history and other works, reader reviews and options for where you can purchase or borrow the book. And for those using Google Books for research, each book's bibliographies are located prominently on the page and the citation tool allows you to cite the source in your preferred format, all in one spot," said Lee.

Another nifty feature could also search for key phrases or excerpts within works.

"With Google Books, you can search for key phrases or excerpts within books, and we'll show you where it's from, down to the page number and paragraph," Lee added.

