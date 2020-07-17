Technology News
loading

Google Let blogspot.in Domain Expire, Now It’s Up for Sale

Google stopped Blogger blog posts from redirecting to region specific blogpost URLs about 2 years ago.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 July 2020 17:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Let blogspot.in Domain Expire, Now It’s Up for Sale

blogspot.in was managed by Google up till June 2020

Highlights
  • blogspot.in contains more than 4 million links
  • Google implemented region specific URLs in 2012
  • Google discontinued this practice two years ago

Google had allowed its blogspot.in domain to expire back in June and it's now up for sale. The search giant implemented a feature back in 2012 that redirects Blogger blogs to region specific blogspot URLs depending upon where the link is being accessed from, and blogspot.in was one of them. To keep the URL up and running, domain holders – in this case Google – need to pay a registration fee to renew their ownership of the domain. But, Google let it lapse and now the domain is up for sale for just $5,999 (roughly Rs. 4.49 lakh). The domain contains more than 40 lakh old URLs that stopped working when Google's ownership lapsed.

When a user from a certain country tried to access a Blogger entry, the country specific URL opened on the user's browser. This was implemented by Google in 2012 to “comply with content take-down requests more quickly”, as per a report by BleepingComputer. But, about two years ago, Google stopped redirecting to country specific URLs, one of which was blogspot.in. This domain contains 44 lakh links that Google was maintaining up till June this year, when it let its registration lapse.

According to the report, the blogspot.in domain was bought by an Indian company called domainming.com on June 24 and is now being sold for $5,999 on the Sedo domain marketplace.This could be misused to spread malware, scams, or black hat SEO practices, the publication noted.

However, it is important to note that the Blogger sites themselves are still active and functioning like they should. If you created a Blogger blog it will still continue to work as always — the only issue is the old links that were created using the .in pages. If you search for a blog today, you'll get the correct result on Google, but if someone linked to a blog post in the past, and used the .in link, that will no longer work.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for comment for the same but did not receive a response by the time of writing.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Blogspot
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus ROG Phone 3 Alleged Renders Leaked, Design Tipped Ahead of July 22 Launch

Related Stories

Google Let blogspot.in Domain Expire, Now It’s Up for Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Apple iPhone Supplier Joins Wave of Tech Investment in India
  3. TikTok Stars Share Their Experience Post the App Ban
  4. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s Reportedly Going on Sale in India Starting August 6
  6. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  8. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  9. MacBook Air (2020) Review
  10. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Let blogspot.in Domain Expire, Now It’s Up for Sale
  2. Asus ROG Phone 3 Alleged Renders Leaked, Design Tipped Ahead of July 22 Launch
  3. Realme X2 With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage to Go on Sale in India on July 21
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s Reportedly Going on Sale in India Starting August 6, Leaked Render Tips Hole-Punch Display
  5. OnePlus Nord Will Pack 48-Megapixel Main Camera, 12GB RAM; Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 15 Launch
  6. Roshni Nadar Malhotra Succeeds Shiv Nadar as HCL Chairman
  7. Xiaomi Mi Band 4C With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched
  8. Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux Now Offers Predefined Backgrounds, Grid View for Up to 12 Participants
  9. Apple iPhone Supplier Joins Wave of Tech Investment in India
  10. World Emoji Day: Apple, Google Tease New Emojis Coming to Android and iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com