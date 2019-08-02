Technology News
loading

Google Blocks Websites Certified by DarkMatter After Reports

Google said last week said its Chrome and Android browsers would mark all websites certified by DarkMatter as unsafe.

By | Updated: 2 August 2019 11:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Blocks Websites Certified by DarkMatter After Reports

Alphabet's Google has blacklisted websites approved by a United Arab Emirates-based security company after Reuters reports tied the firm to a state hacking operation.

Google said last week on a public discussion board that its Chrome and Android browsers would mark as unsafe all websites that had been certified by the UAE security firm DarkMatter.

While Google did not provide a reason for the move, and did not respond to requests for comment, it cited the same decision taken by Firefox browser-maker Mozilla last month

Mozilla said it would block DarkMatter certified websites because of "credible evidence" presented by Reuters and other media reports that the Abu Dhabi-based company had been involved in hacking operations. Mozilla said it was concerned that DarkMatter could use its status as an Internet security gatekeeper to launch covert hacking efforts.

Reuters reported in January that DarkMatter provided staff for a secret hacking operation, code named Project Raven, on behalf of a UAE intelligence agency. The unit was largely comprised of former US intelligence officials who conducted offensive cyber operations for the UAE government

Former Raven operatives told Reuters that many DarkMatter executives were unaware of the secretive program, which operated from a converted Abu Dhabi mansion away from DarkMatter's headquarters.

The program's operations included hacking into the Internet accounts of human rights activists, journalists and officials from rival governments, Reuters found.

DarkMatter has denied being connected to offensive hacking operations, saying the reports of its involvement were based on “false, defamatory, and unsubstantiated statements.”

In order to be considered safe by web browsers, companies need to seek certification from an outside organization, which will confirm their identity and vouch for their security.

But if a surveillance group gained that authority, it could certify fake websites impersonating banks or email services, allowing hackers to intercept user data, security experts say.

Most of the certifying organizations are independent, private companies. Browsers like Firefox allow websites to obtain certification from any approved authority anywhere in the world.

Organizations that want to obtain certifying authority must apply to browser makers like Mozilla and Microsoft.

The major browsers had granted DarkMatter a provisional status to certify the safety of websites in 2017. The company had sought to be recognised as one of around 60 firms with fully recognised status.

Under that provisional status, DarkMatter approved about 275 websites, most of which appeared to be for local firms or companies affiliated with the Abu Dhabi-based security firm itself.

Chrome or Android users visiting those websites are now warned by the browser: "Attackers might be trying to steal your information."

DarkMatter and its affiliated company DigitalTrust have appealed Mozilla's decision, which they said was based on "discriminatory practices," and an "undisclosed conflict of interest."

DarkMatter did not respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DarkMatter, Google, Chrome, UAE
Facebook Settles French 'Censorship' Case Over Vagina Painting
Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw Review: An Over-the-Top Action Showcase, Minus the Emotional Depth of the Series’ Zenith
Honor Smartphones
Google Blocks Websites Certified by DarkMatter After Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  2. BSNL Rs. 151 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data Benefit
  3. 100,000 Older IBM Employees Fired to Make Company ‘Cool’, ‘Trendy’: Lawsuit
  4. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  6. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  7. Game of Thrones Series Finale Script Is Even Worse Than Season 8
  8. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  9. Realme to Showcase Its 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Tech in India Next Week
  10. Xiaomi Launches a Gamepad for Its Popular Redmi K20 Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Pass Subscription Service in Testing With ‘Access to Hundreds of Premium Apps’: Report
  2. Apple Suspends Listening to Siri Voice Recordings Amid Outcry, Will Offer an Opt-Out
  3. PS4 Independence Sale in India Offers Discounts on PUBG, Days Gone, and More; DualShock 4 Controllers Also Receive Price Cut
  4. Black Shark 2 Pro New Variants Surface on TENAA Just After It Goes on Sale in China
  5. IBM Fired 100,000 Older Employees to Look 'Cool,' 'Trendy', Lawsuit Alleges
  6. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Details Leaked, Tipped to Sport Two 40-Megapixel Sensors and Cine Lens Feature
  7. Realme 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Smartphone Tech to Be Showcased on August 8 in India
  8. Airtel Posts Its First Quarterly Loss in Over a Decade
  9. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Gamepad With Bluetooth Launched
  10. ACT Stream TV 4K Media Streaming Box With Android TV Now Available to Subscribers in 4 Cities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.