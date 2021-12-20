Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Said to Be Probed by California Civil Rights Regulator Over Treatment of Black Female Workers

Google Said to Be Probed by California Civil Rights Regulator Over Treatment of Black Female Workers

Questions have centred on alleged harassment and discrimination in the workplace at Google.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 December 2021 11:27 IST
Google Said to Be Probed by California Civil Rights Regulator Over Treatment of Black Female Workers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google previously stated it planned to boost retention by increasing support staffing and programs

Highlights
  • The Department of Fair Employment and Housing is investigating Google
  • DFEH cases do not always result in charges
  • Activision Blizzard and Tencent are also under DFEH investigation

California's civil rights regulator is investigating Google's treatment of Black female workers following alleged incidents of harassment and discrimination, according to two people familiar with the matter and emails from the agency seen by Reuters.

Attorneys and analysts at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) have repeatedly interviewed several Black women who have worked at the Alphabet-owned company about their experiences there, according to the documents and the sources. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid jeopardizing the work.

Questions have centred on alleged harassment and discrimination in the workplace, according to the emails. Conversations have taken place as recently as last month, one of the sources said.

The DFEH declined to comment.

Google said it is focused on "building sustainable equity" for its Black workers and that 2020 was its largest year for hiring what it calls "Black+" workers, a designation inclusive of people belonging to multiple races.

"Our goal is to ensure that every employee experiences Google as an inclusive workplace," it said. "We'll continue to focus on this important work and thoroughly investigate any concerns, to make sure our workplace is representative and equitable."

The DFEH has interviewed workers who have filed formal complaints and those who have not, the people said, showing that the regulator has sought more examples of potential mistreatment.

The agency is involved in ongoing lawsuits against video game companies Tencent's Riot Games and Activision Blizzard alleging widespread discrimination and harassment.

But its cases do not always result in charges.

For years Black men in the tech industry have said they have faced disparaging comments and discouraging experiences, such as being shut out of offices because security guards and colleagues questioned whether they actually worked there.

As more Black women have joined the workforce, such complaints have increased. Seven current and former Google employees told Reuters this year about being marginalized on projects as Black women and not taken as seriously as colleagues with different backgrounds.

Artificial intelligence researcher Timnit Gebru has said Google fired her a year ago for criticizing its lack of workforce diversity and for fighting managers who objected to publishing a critical paper she co-wrote. Erika Munro Kennerly, who oversaw diversity and strategy teams at Google before resigning last year, told magazine Corporate Counsel in January that "there's an overall tone of being undervalued" as a Black woman at Google.

Workers identifying as "Black+ female" left Google at the highest rate of any racial-gender group other than "Native American+ female" last year, according to company data. Google last year said it planned to boost retention by increasing support staffing and programs.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, Department of Fair Employment and Housing, Google, Google Civil Rights, Workplace Equality, Workplace Harassment, Racial Discrimination
WhatsApp Business Beta Users Getting New Shortcut for Quick Replies Feature: Report
Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
Google Said to Be Probed by California Civil Rights Regulator Over Treatment of Black Female Workers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  2. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch
  4. This Is What Jupiter's Largest Moon Ganymede Sounds Like
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  9. Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Cameras
  10. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds With Upto 32-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet With Extendable Battery Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Reportedly Come With a 'Digital Enhancer' Camera Feature
  4. Amazon Winter Shopping Store Sale Announced, to Offer Up to 60 Percent Off on Appliances
  5. Cars24 Raises $400 Million in Latest Round of Funding From Financial Institutions
  6. Adidas Sells NFTs Worth Over $22 Million Despite Technical Glitches Dampening Auction Energy
  7. Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Shooters, Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Foxconn Food Poisoning: Dozens Released After Protest at Apple Supplier’s Plant in India
  9. LG UltraGear 17G90Q With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU Announced
  10. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas, on HBO Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com