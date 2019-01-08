NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Being Investigated by Turkey's Competition Authority

, 08 January 2019
Turkey's competition authority said on Monday it had launched an investigation into whether internet search engine Google broke competition law with algorithms it uses for searches and to target advertisements.

The probe follows a complaint that Alphabet's Google unit had "abused its dominant position and made the efforts of other companies difficult", the authority said.

The investigation will include companies Google Reklamcilik ve Pazarlama, Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Limited and Alphabet, it said.

Calls by Reuters to Google Reklamcilik ve Pazarlama, Alphabet's local unit, were not answered on Monday.

In September, the authority fined Google some TRY 93 million ($17.38 million) for violating competition law with its mobile software sales.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Google, Turkey
