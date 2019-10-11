Technology News
loading

Google Begins Responding to Texas Antitrust Investigators' Data Demands

The Texas attorney general's office said that as of Thursday, it had received some data from Google

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 12:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Begins Responding to Texas Antitrust Investigators' Data Demands

Texas officials managing a sprawling investigation of the advertising practices at Alphabet's Google have begun receiving data from the search and advertising giant after two previous probes bogged down in extended document fights.

The Texas attorney general's office said that as of Thursday, it had received some data from Google but declined to discuss it further.

The investigation, which involves all state attorneys general except Alabama and California, seeks to dig into the opaque business of online digital advertising, where Google is a dominant player. AGs for the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico are also part of the investigation.

Google, which had no immediate comment for this story, offers free searches, email and other services but much of its revenue is from advertising.

The investigation is in early stages. Texas sent a lengthy request for information to Google last month, with a response date of October 9.

At least twice previously, Google battled state attorneys general over data needed to complete investigations, which included antitrust and consumer protection issues.

Then-Missouri Attorney General Joshua Hawley, who has since become a US senator, announced an investigation into Google in 2017. He recently complained that Google at the time balked at providing information and then inundated his office with outdated documents.

Google has disputed Hawley's assertions.

Texas opened a previous multi-state antitrust investigation into Google in mid-2010. In 2012, Texas sued Google after it declined to share documents it deemed protected under attorney-client privilege. That eventually was resolved, and Texas dropped the investigation in 2014.

Jeff Mateer, Texas' first assistant attorney general, said in an interview that Google has responded through its legal counsel to last month's document request.

"We're in the process of negotiating their compliance," he said. "To date they seem to be cooperating."

If Google does balk, the states will fight, Mateer added.

"If we have to use the courts to get the information, then we will use them," he said.

Google faces two other major inquiries - a US Justice Department investigation and a probe by the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee - both of which have broad reviews of the big internet companies underway.

Texas state officials are in touch with the Justice Department about their investigations.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been critical of Google. In a fund-raising email last month, he said Texans "are put at risk" by the company, "whose executives clearly display anti-conservative and anti-Republican bias, subtly controlling what Americans see when they search for information about national political issues."

But Mateer sought to allay concerns that the investigation was inspired by anything other than antitrust complaints.

"What we have been tasked to pursue is digital advertising," he said. "We do not contemplate that - that being the investigation into conservative bias - as a part of this antitrust investigation. We do not."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Texas, US, Google
Huawei's Side Businesses Keep It All in the Family
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Explains Twitter Spat With SpaceX
Honor Smartphones
Google Begins Responding to Texas Antitrust Investigators' Data Demands
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  3. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  8. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
  9. Dark Matter and Exoplanet Discoveries Win Nobel Physics Prize
  10. Oppo K5 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro to Come With 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging, Up to 12GB of RAM, Liquid Cooling, More
  2. Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls
  3. Realme X Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch
  4. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Explains Twitter Spat With SpaceX
  5. Google Begins Responding to Texas Antitrust Investigators' Data Demands
  6. Apple Removes Quartz News App From China App Store Over Hong Kong Protest Coverage
  7. NASA Aims for First Manned SpaceX Mission in Q1 2020
  8. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Brings Its Promised Siri Recording Opt-in Feature Through New iOS 13.2 Beta
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Bookings Open Once Again in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.