Technology News
loading

Google Bans Ads for 'Unproven' Therapies, Including Stem Cells

Google said it made the decision due to "a rise in bad actors attempting to take advantage of individuals by offering untested, deceptive treatments."

By | Updated: 7 September 2019 18:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Bans Ads for 'Unproven' Therapies, Including Stem Cells
Highlights
  • Treatments include most stem cell and gene therapy
  • Google said it took the action after consulting experts in the field
  • Online services have struggled to filter out misleading content

Google said Friday it was banning online ads for unproven medical treatments including most stem cell and gene therapy.  "This new policy will prohibit ads selling treatments that have no established biomedical or scientific basis," Google policy adviser Adrienne Biddings said in a blog post.

Biddings said Google will "prohibit advertising for unproven or experimental medical techniques such as most stem cell therapy, cellular (non-stem) therapy and gene therapy."

Google will also ban "treatments that are rooted in basic scientific findings and preliminary clinical experience, but currently have insufficient formal clinical testing to justify widespread clinical use," she added.

The online giant said it made the decision due to "a rise in bad actors attempting to take advantage of individuals by offering untested, deceptive treatments."

The company said this was not an effort to diminish the importance of medical discoveries but maintained that "monitored, regulated clinical trials are the most reliable way to test and prove important medical advances."

Google said it took the action after consulting experts in the field and that its move was endorsed by the president of the International Society for Stem Cell Research, Deepak Srivastava.

In Google's statement, Srivastava was quoted as saying, "The premature marketing and commercialization of unproven stem cell products threatens public health, their confidence in biomedical research, and undermines the development of legitimate new therapies."

Online services have struggled to filter out misleading and deceptive content, including medical hoaxes, while remaining open platforms.

Earlier this year Facebook and Google-owned YouTube moved to reduce the spread of misleading health care claims after a media report showed the proliferation of bogus cancer cures on social media.

Facebook said it made changes as part of efforts to reduce the spread of misleading medical claims including from groups opposing the use of recommended vaccines.

A Wall Street Journal report, based on interviews with doctors, lawyers, privacy experts and others, found numerous false or misleading claims about cancer therapies online.

These included videos advocating the use of potentially dangerous cell-killing ointments, unverified dietary regimes, or unapproved  screening techniques.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Online Advertising, Ads
OnePlus 7T Pro Protective Case Images Tip Familiar Design With Vertical Camera Module, Pop-Up Selfie Camera
Honor Smartphones
Google Bans Ads for 'Unproven' Therapies, Including Stem Cells
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
  3. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Google Play Store Officially Gets UPI as a Payment Option
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  9. Vivo Z1x Review
  10. Oppo Reno 2Z Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Bans Ads for 'Unproven' Therapies, Including Stem Cells
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Protective Case Images Tip Familiar Design With Vertical Camera Module, Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  3. Parts of Wikipedia Offline After 'Malicious' Attack
  4. BSNL's New Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber 100Mbps Broadband Plan Offers 33GB Daily Data, Takes on Jio Fiber
  5. Qualcomm Announces Plans for 5G Chips Across Snapdragon 8, 7, and 6 Series in 2020
  6. Pixel 4 Tipped to Feature Improved Night Sight, Motion Mode; Leaked Image Shows White Variant and 8x Zoom Support
  7. Google Parent Alphabet Says Received US DOJ Demand for Antitrust Records
  8. Facebook Antitrust Probe Announced by Coalition of US States
  9. iPhone Launch Event on September 10 to Be Live Streamed on YouTube; 2020 Models Said to Bring 5G Support, Design Overhaul
  10. Google Play Store Officially Gets UPI as a Payment Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.