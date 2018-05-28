Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

, 28 May 2018
Google Awards Uruguayan Teenager a Bug Bounty of Over $36,000 for Finding Severe Security Flaw

Google has awarded an Uruguayan teenager a "bug bounty" of more than $36,000 (roughly Rs. 24.3 lakhs) for disclosing a severe security flaw.

Ezequiel Pereira's sporadic poking around has finally paid off in a big way: Google just awarded the Uruguayan teenager $36,337 for finding a vulnerability that would have allowed him to make changes to internal company systems, CNBC reported on Saturday.

"I found something almost immediately that was worth $500 (roughly Rs. 33,700) and it just felt so amazing. So I decided to just keep trying ever since then," Pereira was quoted as saying by CNBC.

"It feels really good - I'm glad that I found something that was so important," he added.

Although, Pereira found the bug earlier this year, he only just got permission to write about how he discovered it this week, after Google confirmed that it had fixed the issue, the report said.

It marks Pereira's fifth accepted bug, but it's by far his most lucrative.

Pereira was about a month shy of 17 when he first got paid for exposing a Google security flaw through its bug bounty programme.

Pereira got his first computer when he was 10, took an initial programming class when he was 11 and then spent years teaching himself different coding languages and techniques.

In 2016, Google flew him to its California headquarters after he won a coding contest.

Further reading: Internet, Google, Uruguay, Bug Bounty Programme
