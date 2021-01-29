Technology News
loading

Google Search Bombards Australian Users as PR Campaign Intensifies Against News Payment Rule

Australians searching for any term on Google were presented with a pop-up setting out the company's opposition to proposed legislation.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 January 2021 11:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Search Bombards Australian Users as PR Campaign Intensifies Against News Payment Rule

Friday's action marked new stage in campaign, focused on winning over Internet users to Google's cause

Highlights
  • Google has deployed hardball tactics to try and gut the legislation
  • Tim Berners-Lee recently argued the new Australian law is "unworkable"
  • The rules are being closely watched around the world

US tech giant Google stepped up its public relations campaign against Australian regulation Friday, presenting all search users Down Under with a "proposal" to water down planned rules.

Australians searching for any term were presented with a pop-up setting out the company's opposition to proposed legislation that would force them to pay news companies for content.

Google and Facebook have vehemently opposed the proposed rules, which are designed to rebalance the relationship between long-struggling news companies and tech giants that dominate the online advertising market.

Under the new laws, the firms would be required to compensate Australian media outlets - ranging from Rupert Murdoch's giant News Corp to public broadcaster ABC - for publishing snippets of their content in search results or news feed.

The rules are being closely watched around the world, as governments consider how to better regulate online media companies that have become some of the biggest and most influential entities on Earth.

Google has deployed hardball tactics to try and gut the legislation, threatening to pull its search service from Australia altogether and carrying out an "experiment" that blocked Australian news sites from some users.

But Friday's action marked a new stage in the campaign, one focused on winning over Internet users to Google's cause.

In a linked video, Mel Silva, managing director for Google Australia, warns the new rules would "break the way that search engines work" and threaten a "free and open web".

That view has been backed by World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee, who recently argued the new Australian law - due to come into force this year - is "unworkable" and would undermine a "fundamental principle" of the internet.

But Google's critics said Friday's pinned message only underscored the company's willingness to use its market dominance for its own advantage.

"Google AU: We're not a monopoly/don't participate in anti-competitive behaviour... Also Google AU: we will use our 95 percent search market share to undermine regulation we don't like," tweeted Jordan Guiao of the Australia Institute, a left-leaning think tank.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Facebook
Airtel Added 4.3 Million Mobile Subscribers in November 2020, Beating Jio for Fourth Consecutive Month: TRAI

Related Stories

Google Search Bombards Australian Users as PR Campaign Intensifies Against News Payment Rule
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft India Development Center Established in Noida
  2. FAU-G Becomes Top Free Game on Google Play With Over 5 Million Downloads
  3. Xiaomi, More Chinese Vendors Grab 77 Percent of Shipments in India in 2020
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Workaround for Game-Breaking Bug, Modding Support Tools
  5. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
  6. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving OxygenOS Update With January Security Patch
  7. MIUI 12.5 Global Launch Set for February 8, Xiaomi Announces
  8. Samsung Galaxy M02 to Be Priced Under Rs. 7,000, Launching on February 2
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 Starts Receiving One UI 3.0 Update in India: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Allegedly Receives Bureau of Indian Standards Certification, Hints at Imminent India Launch
  2. Xiaomi Unveils Mi Air Charge Wireless Charging Technology to Fuel Up Devices Over the Air
  3. Walmart Plans Big Push to Challenge Amazon on Advertising, Shares Shopper Data With Brands
  4. Apple Leads Global Smartphone Shipments in Q4 2020 Due to High iPhone 12 Series Demand: Counterpoint
  5. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter Asked by EU to Extend Fake News Watch With COVID-19 in Focus
  6. Google Search Bombards Australian Users as PR Campaign Intensifies Against News Payment Rule
  7. Airtel Added 4.3 Million Mobile Subscribers in November 2020, Beating Jio for Fourth Consecutive Month: TRAI
  8. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Calls for Regulating Social Media Companies
  9. Facebook Oversight Board Overturns Four Content Takedowns in First Ruling
  10. Samsung Galaxy A72 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Design Details Tipped by Leaked Renders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com