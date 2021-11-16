Technology News
loading

Google Commits AUD 1 Billion to Australia Months After Threatening Pull-Out

Google Australia Managing Director Mel Silva said the spending plan would bring significant technology resources and investment.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 November 2021 12:06 IST
Google Commits AUD 1 Billion to Australia Months After Threatening Pull-Out

The decision by Google has major benefits for Australian businesses

Highlights
  • Main operating unit of Alphabet planned to expand cloud infrastructure
  • The law went ahead and Google backed away from its threat
  • Federal government is scheduled to begin review of law's effectiveness

Google will spend AUD 1 billion (roughly Rs. 5,480 crore) in Australia over five years, the tech giant said just months after it threatened to pull its services from the country in response to tougher government regulation.

The main operating unit of Alphabet said it planned to expand cloud infrastructure, set up a research hub staffed by Australian researchers and engineers and partner with science agency the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

Google Australia Managing Director Mel Silva, who earlier this year threatened to block Google's search engine in the country, said the spending plan would bring significant technology resources and investment.

Attending the funding announcement in Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a "AUD 1 billion (roughly Rs. 5,480 crore) vote of confidence" in Australia's digital economy strategy, which aims to put the country in the top 10 digital economies around the world by 2030.

"The decision by Google has major benefits for Australian businesses as we engage with the economic recovery before us," Morrison said. "It will bring more to STEM jobs to our shores ... across engineering, computing science and AI," he added, using the acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Silva threatened during hearings in Australia's parliament in January to block Google's search engine to avoid laws forcing the company and social media operator Facebook to pay news outlets for content posted to their websites.

However, the law went ahead and Google backed away from its threat. Both Google and Facebook instead struck licensing deals with most of Australia's main media companies.

The federal government is scheduled to begin a review of the law's effectiveness in March.

Australia has also said it plans to make large internet companies take legal responsibility for defamation and misinformation hosted on their platforms, a change which the technology sector has largely opposed.

"We need to put in an equal amount of effort into making sure the digital world is safe and secure and trusted," Morrison said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet
Google Accused of Breaking Antitrust Laws, Using Coercive Tactics in Ads Business in Update US Complaint
Halo TV Series Teaser Trailer Shows Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Coming to Voot Select in 2022

Related Stories

Google Commits AUD 1 Billion to Australia Months After Threatening Pull-Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Back Goes Official
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. OnePlus Nord N20 5G Renders, Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 SoC Tipped
  6. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  7. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  8. Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Review
  9. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  10. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y50t With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Getting Arcane-Themed Characters, In-Game Content
  3. Microsoft Adds 76 More Original Xbox, Xbox 360 Games to Its Xbox Backward Compatibility Program
  4. Vivo S12 Series Tipped to Launch by November-End, Around the Same Time as Oppo Reno 7 Series
  5. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones in December With Snapdragon SoCs
  6. Earth Too Can Have Saturn-Like Rings, but They Will Be Made Up of Space Junk: Researchers
  7. OnePlus Nord N20 5G Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, Sport Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Halo TV Series Teaser Trailer Shows Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Coming to Voot Select in 2022
  9. Google Commits AUD 1 Billion to Australia Months After Threatening Pull-Out
  10. Google Accused of Breaking Antitrust Laws, Using Coercive Tactics in Ads Business in Update US Complaint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com