Google Has Undermined Competition, South Korean Antitrust Chief Says

Google is facing growing criticism from some lawmakers in South Korea who accuse it of abusing its dominant market position.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 October 2020 10:48 IST
Google Has Undermined Competition, South Korean Antitrust Chief Says

In the home market of Android Samsung and LG, Google Play Store revenue stood at nearly KRW 6 trillion

Highlights
  • South Korea is ranked near the top in terms of app revenue
  • KFTC was investigating allegations Google restricts competition
  • Committee will make a final decision whether any laws have been violated

South Korea's antitrust chief said on Thursday the agency believes US search engine giant Google has undermined competition, adding that the agency plans to present a case to its review committee this year.

The US government lodged an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday, and the company is facing growing criticism from some lawmakers in South Korea who accuse it of abusing its dominant market position.

Joh Sung-wook, head of the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), said that it was investigating allegations that Google restricts competition in the mobile application market and operating system market. The KFTC plans to send one of those cases to the deliberation committee by the end of this year, she said, without specifying which.

"When the KFTC looks at Google, there is an act that hampered competition," Joh told lawmakers in an annual parliamentary audit.

The committee will make a final decision as to whether any laws have been violated, and could fine the company, order corrective measures or bring a prosecution.

Google could not immediately be reached for comment.

Google is under investigation for allegedly blocking local smartphone makers such as Samsung from using other operating systems, as well as forcing developers to publish their games only to Google's Play Store, according to an official at the agency and a lawmakers' document.

South Korea is ranked near the top in terms of app revenue and the average number of apps installed per year, thanks to the world's most advanced mobile infrastructure, according to a blog post by a Google official.

In the home market of Android phone makers Samsung and LG, Google Play Store revenue in South Korea stood at nearly KRW 6 trillion (roughly Rs. 389 crores) in 2019.

Jo also said the agency would investigate Google's plan to charge 30 percent commissions for in-app purchases made through its application store.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

