Technology News
loading

Google Asks US Judge to Move States' Antitrust Lawsuit to California

In December, Texas and nine other US states sued Google over working with Facebook to boost its online advertising business.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 January 2021 10:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Asks US Judge to Move States' Antitrust Lawsuit to California

Google said that first case alleging it monopolised online advertising was filed in May by an advertiser

Highlights
  • Google controls a third of the global online advertising industry
  • Google previously called the Texas lawsuit "meritless"
  • Google has been sued three times by US states and the Justice Department

Alphabet's Google has asked a US judge in Texas to transfer an antitrust lawsuit filed by 10 states in December to a court in California, a state that has more relevant witnesses and documents needed by the company, it said.

In December, Texas and nine other states sued Google in a US court in Sherman, Texas, accusing the search engine company of working with Facebook in a way that violated antitrust law to boost its already-dominant online advertising business.

Google said in a court filing that the first case alleging it monopolised online display advertising was filed in May by an advertiser, and that since then five other cases have been filed.

All were filed in the Northern District of California, "the venue where Google is headquartered and where more relevant witnesses and documents are located than in any other district in the country," Google said in its request to move the case, which was filed late on Tuesday.

Google adds that the states' lawsuit "does not identify a single company or person who might be a witness at trial and lives or works within 100 miles" of the Texas courthouse where the case was filed.

The states asked that Google, which controls a third of the global online advertising industry, compensate them for damages and sought “structural relief,” which is usually interpreted as forcing a company to divest some of its assets.

“As internal Google documents reveal, Google sought to kill competition and has done so through an array of exclusionary tactics, including an unlawful agreement with Facebook, its largest potential competitive threat,” the lawsuit said.

Google previously called the Texas lawsuit "meritless."

In total, Google has been sued three times since October by US states and the Justice Department, including the Texas lawsuit.

In December, a separate group of 38 US states and territories filed their own antitrust complaint Google.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Antitrust lawsuit
Amazon Offers to Help US With COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts in Letter to President Joe Biden

Related Stories

Google Asks US Judge to Move States' Antitrust Lawsuit to California
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
  2. Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ Specifications Leak Online
  3. Google Celebrates India’s Test Series Victory With Virtual Fireworks
  4. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  6. LG Considering Exit From Smartphone Business: Report
  7. PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Top UPI App in December: NPCI Data
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched
  2. FAU-G Surpasses Four Million Pre-Registrations Ahead of January 26 Launch
  3. Departing US FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Warns of Espionage Threats to Telecoms From China
  4. Google Asks US Judge to Move States' Antitrust Lawsuit to California
  5. Amazon Offers to Help US With COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts in Letter to President Joe Biden
  6. Twitter Locks China's US Embassy Account Over Xinjiang Policy-Related Tweet
  7. Honor V40 to Reportedly Come With Google Mobile Services, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 22 Launch
  8. Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ RAM, Storage, Colour Options Leak Online
  9. Oppo Find X3 Pro Appears on FCC Certification Site, May Pack Dual-Cell Battery
  10. Vi Weekend Data Rollover Offer Extended Till April 17: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com