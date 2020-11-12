Technology News
  Google Antitrust Lawsuit: Tech Companies Tied to US Case Get More Time to Propose Protective Order

Google Antitrust Lawsuit: Tech Companies Tied to US Case Get More Time to Propose Protective Order

The US Justice Department sued Google in October for illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 November 2020 12:01 IST
Google Antitrust Lawsuit: Tech Companies Tied to US Case Get More Time to Propose Protective Order

The companies wanted to have access to draft protective orders proposed by Google and Justice Department

Highlights
  • Google has said it will fight the lawsuit
  • The parties cooperating said they gave investigators information
  • Parties includes AT&T, Amazon, Comcast, Duck Duck Go, Sonos, & T-Mobile

Microsoft, Oracle and other companies that have provided information to the US government for its antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google were granted more time on Wednesday to propose a protective order for their confidential data.

The group, which also includes AT&T, Amazon, Comcast, Duck Duck Go, Sonos, and T-Mobile US had told federal Judge Amit Mehta that they would not be able to make proposals by Friday and had sought an extension until November 20. Mehta granted their request late Wednesday.

The Justice Department sued Google on October 20, accusing the $1 trillion (roughly R. 73,40,500 crores) company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals, in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

Google has said it will fight the lawsuit.

The parties cooperating with the government said in a court filing that they gave the Justice Department investigators information, including business plans and strategies for competing with Google.

"One of the key issues here is the extent to which Google personnel will gain access (by virtue of being named a defendant in an antitrust lawsuit) to the non-parties' most sensitive confidential business documents," the companies said in a joint request filed with the court.

The companies said they wanted to have access to draft protective orders proposed by Google and the Justice Department, which are due Friday, before writing their own.


© Thomson Reuters 2020

