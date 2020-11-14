Technology News
loading

Google at Odds With US Over Protective Order for Firms Tied to Lawsuit

The companies whose documents are in dispute in the Google case include Amazon, AT&T, Microsoft, Oracle, and others.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 November 2020 11:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google at Odds With US Over Protective Order for Firms Tied to Lawsuit

Google stated it needed the information to prepare an effective defense

Highlights
  • Google is pressing for two in-house attorneys
  • US Justice Department and Google have failed to reach agreement
  • Government said allowing Google to review strategic plans was dangerous

Alphabet's Google and the US Justice Department have failed to reach agreement over a protective order for third parties like Microsoft that provided data to the government for its lawsuit against the search and advertising giant.

Google is pressing for two in-house attorneys to have access to the confidential data while the Justice Department and state attorneys general involved in the lawsuit have disagreed, Google said in a court filing on Friday.

Google stated it needed the information to prepare an effective defense. It offered to ensure that any confidential information would be made available solely to two in-house attorneys at the offices of Google's outside counsel or in another secure manner, adding that it would promptly report any disclosure.

The government said in a separate filing that allowing Google's staff attorneys to review "strategic plans related to rival voice assistants, and other commercially sensitive information" was dangerous because they could misuse the information to squash potential competition.

The government also said that highly confidential files in the last big technology antitrust case, which involved Microsoft about 20 years ago, were only available to the company's outside counsel.

The companies whose documents are in dispute in the Google case also include Oracle, AT&T, Amazon.com, Comcastand others. They have until next Friday to make their proposals for the terms of a protective order.

Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court for the District of Columbia is hearing the Justice Department's case against Google. The government sued Google in October, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, US Justice Department, Microsoft, Oracle, Comcast
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Apologises Over Leaked Internal Document on Tactics to Counter EU Rules

Related Stories

Google at Odds With US Over Protective Order for Firms Tied to Lawsuit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched
  3. Redmi Note 10 4G Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  4. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now Up for Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India
  6. Vivo X60, X60 Pro Live Images Allegedly Leaked, Exynos 1080 SoC Tipped
  7. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Jio Download Speed Dipped by 1.5Mbps in October, Shows TRAI Data
  9. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Google at Odds With US Over Protective Order for Firms Tied to Lawsuit
  2. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Apologises Over Leaked Internal Document on Tactics to Counter EU Rules
  3. Microsoft Detects COVID-19 Vaccine Work Hacking Attempts by Russia, North Korea
  4. SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch Delayed by 24 Hours Due to Bad Weather
  5. Qualcomm Gets US Permission to Sell 4G Chips to Huawei in Exception to Ban
  6. TikTok Ban: ByteDance Gets 15-Day Extension on US Order to Divest App, Has Until November 27
  7. Disney’s Online Store, ShopDisney, Is ‘Coming Soon’ to India
  8. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now on Sale in India: Price, Discounts
  9. Nubia Red Magic Cyberpods TWS Gaming Earbuds With Low-Latency Mode, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched
  10. Nintendo Switch Sales Crossed 735,000 Units in October, Second-Highest October Sales Across All Consoles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com