Technology News
loading

Google Presses for Quicker Release of Documents in US Antitrust Lawsuit

Microsoft, Amazon, and others who assisted the government are to tell the court on Friday how they want their information treated.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 November 2020 11:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Presses for Quicker Release of Documents in US Antitrust Lawsuit

Justice Department accused Google in October of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals

Highlights
  • Judge Mehta noted Google would receive a list of 100 potential witnesses
  • Mehta indicated he would not be surprised if a trial lasted for months
  • Google is expected to file an answer to the complaint before December 21

A lawyer representing Alphabet's Google in the search and advertising giant's legal fight with the government pressed on Wednesday for a faster release of documents used to write the complaint against the company.

"We need to get access to that material. We need to know more about the contours of that material," said Google attorney John Schmidtlein in a status conference held by phone.

Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court for the District of Columbia is hearing the case in which the Justice Department accused the $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 74,25,200 crores) company in October of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

Mehta, who indicated he would not be surprised if a trial lasted for months, asked the Justice Department's attorney if Google could quickly be given a list of companies that gave information to the government, how much information each gave and copies of any document requests.

The Justice Department's Kenneth Dintzer made no promises but added that what Google asked for "is not unreasonable."

Judge Mehta noted that Google would soon receive a list of 100 potential witnesses. "It seems like you're going to have a pretty good window into the government's case," he said.

Microsoft, Amazon, and others which assisted the government are to tell the court on Friday how they want their information treated.

Dintzer also noted that seven states investigating Google said in October that if they opt to sue, they would want to consolidate their case with the government's. Dintzer said that statement remained relevant.

Google is expected to file an answer to the government's complaint before December 21.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google antitrust lawsuit
Twitter Fleets Rollout Slowed Down Globally to Address Performance, Stability Issues
Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Listed on Geekbench With Android 10, 3GB RAM

Related Stories

Google Presses for Quicker Release of Documents in US Antitrust Lawsuit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  2. Timex iConnect Premium Active With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets Android 11 Update in India
  4. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  5. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  6. Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord N100 Has a 90Hz Display and Not Standard 60Hz: Report
  8. OnePlus Is Bringing 7 New Features to OxygenOS: Details
  9. Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones With Hybrid ANC Launched in India
  10. Google Meet’s New Feature Allows Users to Virtually Raise Hands in Meetings
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Devices Get Alexa in Hindi, Routines Support
  2. Pokemon Go ‘Go Beyond’ Update to Release November 30, Level Cap Increased to 50
  3. Gionee M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone 12 Models Having Display Issues, Apple Believes a Software Update Can Fix Them: Report
  5. Amazon Prime Air Drone Project Sacks Dozens of Staff, Taps New Manufacturers: Report
  6. Far Cry 6 Release Date Allegedly Leaked, May Launch in May 2021
  7. Uber Looks to Partner With Other Self-Driving Companies, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Says
  8. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Listed on Geekbench With Android 10, 3GB RAM
  9. Google Presses for Quicker Release of Documents in US Antitrust Lawsuit
  10. Twitter Fleets Rollout Slowed Down Globally to Address Performance, Stability Issues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com