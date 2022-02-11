Technology News
loading

Google Analytics May Provide Access to US Intelligence Access to French Users' Data: CNIL

Google has previously said that Analytics doesn't track people across the Internet.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 February 2022 11:57 IST
Google Analytics May Provide Access to US Intelligence Access to French Users' Data: CNIL

Google declined to comment on the CNIL decision

Highlights
  • The CNIL's decision follows a similar one by its Austrian counterpart
  • Several large companies called for new transatlantic data transfer pact
  • Google Analytics is the world's most widely used Web analytics service

Google Analytics, the world's most widely used Web analytics service developed by Alphabet's Google, risks giving US intelligence services access to French website users' data, France's watchdog CNIL said on Thursday.

In a decision targeting an unnamed French website manager, the data privacy regulator - one of the most vocal and influential in Europe - said the US tech giant hadn't taken sufficient measures to guarantee data privacy rights under European Union regulation when data was transferred between Europe and the United States.

"These (measures) are not sufficient to exclude the accessibility of this data to US intelligence services," the regulator said in a statement.

"There is therefore a risk for French website users who use this service and whose data is exported."

The CNIL said that the French website manager in question had one month to comply with EU regulation and that it had issued similar orders to other website operators.

Google declined to comment on the CNIL decision. The firm has previously said that Google Analytics doesn't track people across the Internet and that organisations using this tool have control over the data they collect.

The CNIL's decision follows a similar one by its Austrian counterpart, coming after complaints by Vienna-based noyb (Non Of Your Business), an advocacy group founded by Austrian lawyer and privacy activist Max Schrems who won a high profile case with Europe's top court in 2020.

The Court of Justice of the European Union at that time scrapped a transatlantic data transfer deal known as the Privacy Shield, relied on by thousands of companies for services ranging from cloud infrastructure to payroll and finance, because of similar concerns.

Several large companies, including Google and Meta's Facebook, have called for a new transatlantic data transfer pact to be swiftly agreed because of the legal risks posed to them.

"In the long run we either need proper protections in the United States, or we will end up with separate products for the US and the EU," Schrems said in reaction to CNIL's decision.

"I would personally prefer better protections in the US, but this is up to the US legislator - not to anyone in Europe. "

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Analytics, Google
Airtel Broadband Outage: Users Complain Across India

Related Stories

Google Analytics May Provide Access to US Intelligence Access to French Users' Data: CNIL
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Faces Brief Outage, Users Flag On Twitter
  2. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India: Watch Teaser
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  6. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: What's the Difference?
  7. Thomson Oath Pro Max 55-inch Ultra-HD LED Android TV (55OPMAX9055) Review
  8. Shiba Inu Announces Entry Into Metaverse With 'Shiba Lands'
  9. Oppo Reno 7 5G Pre-Orders Begin in India Today
  10. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Pad Mini Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites; Tipped to Feature Unisoc SoC, Android 11
  2. Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer Unveils Dino Mayhem, Brings Laura Dern, Sam Neill Back in Action
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Values Dip as US Inflation Numbers Dent Wider Crypto Market Recovery Again
  4. YouTube Ready for Web3 Move, Plans Foray into NFTs and Metaverse Despite Aiming to Go Carbon-Free
  5. Google Analytics May Provide Access to US Intelligence Access to French Users' Data: CNIL
  6. Airtel Broadband Outage: Users Complain Across India
  7. Binance Crypto Exchange to Invest $200 Million in Forbes
  8. OnlyFans to Now Allow Users to Put Up NFT Profile Pictures
  9. MX TakaTak to Merge With ShareChat's Moj Short Video Platform
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G Pre-Orders Start in India Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.