Technology News
loading

Google Algorithm Turned This Zurich Engineer Into an Infamous Serial Killer 'The Sadist'

Google misrepresented Hristo Georgiev, a Zurich-based engineer, as a serial killer from the '80s who was infamously known as 'The Sadist'.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 June 2021 11:49 IST
Google Algorithm Turned This Zurich Engineer Into an Infamous Serial Killer 'The Sadist'

Hristo Georgiev said Google's algorithm falsely linked his photo with an article about the serial killer

Highlights
  • Hristo Georgiev was informed by a former colleague about the problem
  • A Wikipedia article about a Bulgarian serial killer had Georgiev photo
  • Georgiev, like many others, shared his name with the infamous killer

Imagine googling your name and finding your image linked to a Wikipedia article about a serial killer and rapist who goes by the same name. It can turn your life upside down, right? Exactly what happened with Hristo Georgiev, a Zurich-based engineer. Georgiev was once scrolling through his inbox when he stumbled upon an email from one of his former colleagues, who wanted him to know that Google had wrongly linked his picture to a former Bulgarian murderer. 

In a blogpost, Georgiev said that after reading the email he opened Google and typed his name in the search bar. And yes, his colleague wasn't wrong. Google did show Georgiev's image but with the Wikipedia page of the Bulgarian serial killer, who was executed on August 28, 1980.

The engineer, though, thought that someone was trying to pull off an elaborate prank on him, but once he opened the Wikipedia page, he found no picture of him there. "It turns out that Google's knowledge graph algorithm somehow falsely associated my photo with the Wikipedia article about the serial killer," he wrote in his blog. Georgiev added that it was surprising and strange as his name wasn't special or unique at all. "There are literally hundreds of other people with my name, and despite all that, my personal photo ended up being associated with a serial killer," he said.    

Here's how the page appeared before it was fixed. Check it out.

After having a good laugh with some friends, Georgiev gave this development a serious thought and realised the darker path it may have taken. He said that after reading the Wikipedia article, one could figure out that he and the killer were two different people, but "one can never be so sure". The fact that an algorithm used by billions can so easily bend information in such ways is truly terrifying, Georgiev added.

Georgiev said whosoever is on the Internet must look after their Internet representation. "The rampant spread of fake news and cancel culture has made literally everyone who's not anonymously vulnerable," he said. The Zurich-based engineer went on to add that a small mistake, like the one he faced, could very well lead to "anything from a minor inconvenience to a disaster", decimating careers and reputations of people in a matter of days. Georgiev further said that the incident had changed his opinion that such things happened only to others but it won't happen to him. "I was certainly wrong about that. Maybe letting a single Internet company "organize the world's information" probably isn't such a great idea. "Some food for thought," he said.

Georgiev later updated that the issue was fixed. A search for Hristo Georgiev's name now doesn't attach an image to the Wikipedia page about the Bulgarian serial killer infamous known as 'The Sadist'.  

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Algorithm, Hristo Georgiev, The Sadist, Google Search
UFOs Remain Unidentified in US Intelligence's Final Report; Possibility of Alien Spacecrafts Not Ruled Out
YouTube Takes Down Xinjiang Videos Forcing Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights' Channel to Seek Alternative

Related Stories

Google Algorithm Turned This Zurich Engineer Into an Infamous Serial Killer 'The Sadist'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  2. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  3. Instagram Testing Ability to Let Users Post Directly From Desktop
  4. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  6. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What’s the Difference?
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Windows 11 Next-Generation Operating System Debuts: All You Need to Know
  9. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Official-Looking Renders Out
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Gets Group Video Calls Support, Animated Backgrounds and Emoji With New Update
  2. Realme C11 (2021) With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Says Will Significantly Increase Women Delivery Partners in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune in 2021
  4. Microsoft Tells Affected Users SolarWinds Hacker Had Gained Access to Its Customer Service Tools
  5. YouTube Takes Down Xinjiang Videos Forcing Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights' Channel to Seek Alternative
  6. Google Algorithm Turned This Zurich Engineer Into an Infamous Serial Killer 'The Sadist'
  7. UFOs Remain Unidentified in US Intelligence's Final Report; Possibility of Alien Spacecrafts Not Ruled Out
  8. Amazon’s AWS Acquires Encrypted Messaging App Wickr in an Undisclosed Deal
  9. Bitcoin Legalised: El Salvador Now Offers Starter Accounts Worth $30 to Promote Cryptocurrency's Use
  10. NASA Mars Rover Perseverance's Historic Selfie With Ingenuity Composed of 62 Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com