Technology News
loading

Google Said to Offer Settlement for EU Antitrust Probe Into Digital Advertising

The European Commission opened an investigation in June into whether Google favours its own online display advertising technology services to the detriment of rivals.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 September 2021 11:59 IST
Google Said to Offer Settlement for EU Antitrust Probe Into Digital Advertising

Google could face a fine up to 10 percent of its global turnover

Highlights
  • Google has made a proposal to the Commission
  • The Commission acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc
  • Regulators will examine whether Google restricts third party access

Alphabet unit Google is seeking to settle an EU antitrust investigation into its digital advertising business, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that could help it stave off a disruptive, lengthy probe and a possible hefty fine.

EU antitrust cases have cost Google more than EUR 8 billion (roughly Rs. 69,160 crores) in fines in three different cases in the last decade and it has also been ordered to change its business practices to allow rivals to compete.

The European Commission opened an investigation in June into whether Google favours its own online display advertising technology services to the detriment of rivals, advertisers, and online publishers.

Google has made a proposal to the Commission, the person said, declining to provide details because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc, declined to comment.

Google, which will face off with the enforcer at a 5-day court hearing next week over its record EUR-4.34-billion (roughly Rs. 37,530 crores) fine related to its Android mobile operating system, did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

It remains to be seen whether European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager is open to settlement talks which typically take months or even years before any agreement can be reached or they could stall mid-way.

She has in her last three Google cases preferred sanctions instead of negotiating a solution. A settlement decision would include no fine and no finding of wrongdoing.

Google could face a fine up to 10 percent of its global turnover amounting to $18.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,57,370 crores) based on last year's revenue if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules.

Regulators will examine whether Google restricts third party access to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps, while keeping such data for its own use.

The company's plan to remove browser cookies and also to stop tracking Android users via a tool known as an advertising identifier will also come under scrutiny.

Last year, Google made $147 billion (roughly Rs. 10,82,970 crores) in revenue from online advertisements, more than any other company in the world, with ads including search, YouTube and Gmail accounting for the bulk of its overall sales and profits.

About 16 percent of its revenue came from the company's display or network business, in which other media companies use Google technology to sell ads on their website and apps.

Research company eMarketer estimated Google will capture 30 percent of the global Internet advertising market this year while increasing sales by 18 percent to $117 billion (roughly Rs. 8,61,960 crores).

Trials in US advertising cases brought against Google by state and federal governments as well as several private companies are not expected to begin for at least two more years.

Google has also sought to settle another advertising probe recently. In June, it pledged to work closely with the UK Competition and Markets Authority on the company's plan to remove tracking cookies from the Chrome browser because the move raised antitrust concerns from the advertising industry.

The regulator is currently weighing whether to accept Google's concessions.

The United States and the EU are looking to work more closely in regulating Big Tech at a summit next week.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, EU, European Commission
Huawei Nova 9, Nova 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Said to Offer Settlement for EU Antitrust Probe Into Digital Advertising
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  2. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  5. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Oppo F19s Set to Launch in India on September 27
  8. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  9. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Band 2, Smart TV India Launch Today: How to Watch
  10. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to Launch in India on September 29: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Chip Shortage: White House Prods Companies on Semiconductor Information Request
  2. WhatsApp Working on Cashback Feature for Payments Push, Multiple Features for Group Chats in the Works
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch to Take Place Soon, CEO Madhav Sheth Holds Poll on Twitter
  4. Google Said to Offer Settlement for EU Antitrust Probe Into Digital Advertising
  5. Huawei Nova 9, Nova 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Zero-Day Hacking Attacks Set New Record In 2021: MIT Technology Review
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Tab G20 India Launch Confirmed for Next Week; Will Be Available via Flipkart
  8. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Video Streaming Apps in India
  9. Google Says Disabled People Can Now Use Android Phones With Face Gestures
  10. Clubhouse Launches 'Wave' Feature to Let Users Invite Friends for Private Chats
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com