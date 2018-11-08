NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google AdSense Probe Nearing End, Says EU's Vestager

, 08 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google AdSense Probe Nearing End, Says EU's Vestager

EU regulators are close to wrapping up their third case against Alphabet unit Google involving its AdSense advertising service, Europe's antitrust chief said on Wednesday, suggesting the company may soon be hit with another hefty fine.

The comments by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager come four months after she levied a record EUR 4.34 billion ($5 billion) fine against Google for using its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals.

That followed a EUR 2.4 billion fine imposed on the company last year after it thwarted rivals of shopping comparison websites.

The European Commission in 2016 opened a third case when it accused Google of preventing third parties using its AdSense product from displaying search advertisements from Google's competitors.

"We are approaching the end of that investigation," Vestager told reporters at the Web Summit in Lisbon when asked for an update on the investigation.

Google has denied the charges.

Vestager can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching EU rules.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Margrethe Vestager, Google
Netflix Announces Pacific Rim, Altered Carbon, 3 More Anime Originals
Billion Capture Plus
Google AdSense Probe Nearing End, Says EU's Vestager
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. How Apple Is Losing Its Grip on the Indian Market
  2. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  3. Xiaomi Launches Its Apple AirPods Rivals, Called Mi AirDots Youth Edition
  4. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  5. AMD Zen 2 Architecture Unveiled, 7nm Epyc Server CPUs Announced for 2019
  6. Airtel Giving Free Netflix Access to Postpaid Users: How to Avail Offer
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get Pixel 3's Impressive Night Sight Mode
  8. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  9. Nokia 9 'Olympic' Penta-Lens Camera Phone Spotted Running Android Pie
  10. Samsung Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A8 Star Price in India Cut
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.