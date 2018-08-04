NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Rehab Centre Ads Unblocked After Year-Long Ban

, 04 August 2018
Google has allowed advertisements with addiction-related keywords and phrases to run on its US platform after nearly a year-long ban.

The ban was put in place to crack down on shady providers cashing in on vulnerable patients.

"A small group of providers vetted by a third party have been approved by the company to appear in results for searches like 'help quitting pills' or 'meth addiction'," TechCrunch reported late on Friday.

The ban on these advertisement was rolled out in phases in September 2017 and gradually went global in January this year.

The search engine giant had pledged to keep the ban in place until it could find a way to reintroduce the ads safely and ethically.

"It was provoked by a series of reports showing that people looking for help were being essentially traded like commodities and sent to incredibly expensive 'addiction centres' that often provided little recovery help at all," the report added.

The tech giant partnered with a Portland-based company named LegitScript that specialises in verifying medicine-related businesses online.

It also decided to run rehab centre ads that were verified by LegitScript against addiction-related queries.

Further reading: Google
