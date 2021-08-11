Technology News
loading

Google Restricts Advertisement Targeting of Under-18 Users Based on Age, Gender, or Interests

Google said it would also turn off its Location History feature.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 August 2021 10:06 IST
Google Restricts Advertisement Targeting of Under-18 Users Based on Age, Gender, or Interests

Photo Credit: Google

Google is introducing a new policy for all under-18s and their parents or guardians

Highlights
  • Major online platforms have long been under scrutiny from lawmakers
  • Online platforms' approach to younger users has been in the spotlight
  • YouTube will also remove overly commercial content from YouTube Kids app

Alphabet's Google is blocking ad targeting based on the age, gender or interests of people under 18, the company said on Tuesday.

It also said it would turn off its "location history" feature, which tracks location data, for users under 18 globally. It will further expand the types of age-sensitive advertisement categories that are blocked for users up to 18 and will turn on safe searching filters for users up to that age.

Google is introducing a new policy for all under-18s and their parents or guardians to request the removal of the young person's images from Google Image search results, the company said in a blog post, as part of several changes regarding young users.

Major online platforms have long been under scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators over their sites' impact on the safety, privacy and wellbeing of younger users.

"Some countries are implementing regulations in this area, and as we comply with these regulations, we're looking at ways to develop consistent product experiences and user controls for kids and teens globally," said Mindy Brooks, Google's general manager for kids and families.

Online platforms' approach to younger users has been in the spotlight in recent months as US lawmakers and attorneys general slammed Facebook's plans to create a kids-focused version of Instagram. Facebook recently announced changes to advertisement targeting of under 18s, though its advertisers can still target these younger users based by age, gender or location.

Google's video-streaming site YouTube said on Tuesday it would in the coming weeks change the default upload setting to its most private option for teens aged 13-17, where content is seen only be the user and people they choose. Users will still be able to decide to make their content public.

YouTube will also remove "overly commercial content" from its YouTube Kids app, "such as a video that only focuses on product packaging or directly encourages children to spend money," said the site's kids and family product management director, James Beser.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Google Employees Who Work From Home Could Get Pay Cut, as per Company's Pay Calculator

Related Stories

Google Restricts Advertisement Targeting of Under-18 Users Based on Age, Gender, or Interests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  3. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  4. Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Goes Official
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Key Specifications, Price, Renders Leak Again
  6. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  7. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  10. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart’s Trading Practices Would Be Looked Into; India Commerce Minister Welcomes Top Court Decision
  2. Facebook Removes Russian Network That Targeted Influencers to Peddle Anti-COVID-19 Vaccination Messages
  3. Google Restricts Advertisement Targeting of Under-18 Users Based on Age, Gender, or Interests
  4. Google Employees Who Work From Home Could Get Pay Cut, as per Company's Pay Calculator
  5. Apple Readies iPhone 13 Lineup With Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for Today 7:30pm: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  7. Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 888+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. YouTube Is Getting a New Feature That Lets Users Skip Chapters by Using Two-Finger Double-Tap Gesture
  9. AMC Theatres Jumps On to the Bitcoin Bandwagon, Will Accept Cryptocurrency for Movie Tickets
  10. Spotify Offering 3 Additional Months for Free With 6-Month Premium Plan Till August 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com