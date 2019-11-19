Technology News
loading

Google Acquires Enterprise Software Firm CloudSimple

CloudSimple specialises in VMware virtualisation software, which helps businesses run corporate networks and business software more efficiently.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 12:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Acquires Enterprise Software Firm CloudSimple

To help customers seamlessly migrate to the Cloud, Google has acquired CloudSimple, a leading provider of secure, high performance, dedicated environments to run VMware workloads in the Cloud, for an undisclosed sum.

Santa Clara-based CloudSimple specialises in VMware virtualisation software, which helps businesses run corporate networks and business software more efficiently.

"This acquisition builds on our existing partnership with CloudSimple that we announced earlier this year, allowing us to accelerate a fully integrated VMware migration solution with improved support for our customers," Rich Sanzi, Vice President Engineering at Google, said in a statement on Monday.

Many enterprises are using VMware in their on-premises environments to run a variety of workloads.

Through Google's existing partnership with CloudSimple, the customers can migrate their VMware workloads from on-premise data centers directly into Google Cloud VMware Solution by CloudSimple, while also creating new VMware workloads as needed.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with Google Cloud as they welcome CloudSimple, a VMware Cloud Verified partner," said Ajay Patel, senior vice president, Cloud Provider Software Unit at VMware.

With VMware on Google Cloud Platform, customers will be able to leverage all of the familiarity of VMware tools and training, and protect their investments, as they execute on their cloud strategies and rapidly bring new services to market and operate them seamlessly and more securely across a hybrid cloud environment.

CloudSimple co-founder and CEO Guru Pangal said they were very fortunate to have great partnerships with VMware, Google and Microsoft, and learnt in the process "how to dance among the elephants!"

"Google Cloud's amazing innovation prowess, modern infrastructure and clear leadership in areas like smart analytics convinced us that joining this incredible team will accelerate our joint vision," he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CloudSimple, VMware, Google
Snapchat Says It Checks Political Ads for Deception, Unlike Facebook
ISRO to Launch Cartosat-2, 13 Nanosatellites From the US on November 25
Honor Smartphones
Google Acquires Enterprise Software Firm CloudSimple
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  2. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  3. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  4. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port
  6. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
  8. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Get Prepaid Plans in India
  9. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO to Launch Cartosat-2, 13 Nanosatellites From the US on November 25
  2. Google Acquires Enterprise Software Firm CloudSimple
  3. Snapchat Says It Checks Political Ads for Deception, Unlike Facebook
  4. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Prepaid Plans Launched in India With Non-Recurring Charges Starting at Rs. 109
  5. Half-Life: Alyx VR Game Announced by Valve, More Details to Arrive on November 21
  6. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
  7. Facebook, Instagram, Messenger Outages Reported by Users
  8. WhatsApp Hit by Critical Security Vulnerability Triggered by Specially-Crafted MP4 File
  9. Airtel Joins Vodafone to Say It Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December
  10. iOS 13.2.3, iPadOS 13.2.3 Released to Address Background Content Download Issue: What's New, How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.