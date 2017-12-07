Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

GoDaddy India Launches Website Security Platform Launched for Small Business

 
07 December 2017
Cloud platform GoDaddy on Thursday launched "Website Security" platform and added McAfee protections for small, independent businesses in India.

Powered by security platform Sucuri, "Website Security" offers malware removal and website protection.

"As part of our online security awareness programme, we are offering these new security online solutions to help further protect your online presence," Nikhil Arora, Vice-President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India, said in a statement.

GoDaddy "SSL Certificates" are now offered with added security protection with McAfee and allows small businesses to display the "SECURE" trustmark on their websites to show credibility and build trust among customers.

"The McAfee integration with our SSL Certificates and security protection powered by Sucuri gives our customers access to robust and reliable resources of professional online security protection for small business websites," Arora added.

With continuous monitoring, fast response time and daily malware scanning, the new solution detects known security holes or issues on a website.

With more than 17 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy has nearly 73 million domain names under management.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GoDaddy, GoDaddy Website Security, Internet
