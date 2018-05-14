A big feature is now rolling out for Gmail users on the Web. Gmail for Web is now getting native offline support. This means that you can use Gmail's specific features even when you run out of Internet connectivity. This native offline support requires Chrome 61, and needs to be enabled in the Settings menu, as it isn't switched on by default.

Earlier, Google offered Gmail Web users the ability to work offline through a separate Gmail Offline Chrome app. However, with this native support now rolling out, users no more need a separate app. This offline feature will let you use specific features like search mails, write a new mail, and even delete mails from Gmail without Wi-Fi or data connectivity. All of your activity done offline will automatically sync when you find Internet connectivity later.

After updating your Chrome browser to the latest version of Chrome, head to Gmail Settings to enable offline mode. Ensure that you're using the new version of Gmail that was launched last month. Head to Settings > Offline > Enable Offline Mail. New options will appear for you to choose and customise your offline experience. The new options show you the amount of storage that Gmail is using in offline mode. It lets you decide on the number of days of messages that will be downloaded for you to see. The default is at 30, with options like 7 and 90 days being the other options.

There's also a security setting that lets you choose whether to keep your offline data on your computer or not once you log out. Needless to say, the offline feature works only with the Chrome browser. For G Suite users, administrators will have to switch it on.