Google is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Gmail by further improving the in-house email client with the addition of a useful new tool and improving the Smart Compose feature. The key addition to Gmail is a new feature that will let users schedule an email and specify the time when the recipient should get it. Additionally, Google has announced that Smart Compose will now learn with users' writing style and will also make relevant suggestions for writing an email's subject. Moreover, some native actions have also been introduced that will let users perform certain tasks without leaving Gmail.

The most notable feature to arrive on Gmail is email scheduling. As the name clearly suggests, users can now specify the time at which they want the intended recipient receives the email in their inbox. This can be done by tapping the arrow on the send button followed by choosing the appropriate time when the email should be delivered. One can choose between pre-defined time frames or pick up a custom time to send the email. It appears this feature will be supported on the Web, looking at the example provided, but no information about its rollout on Android and iOS mobile apps has been provided.

The other major announcement is improvements to the Smart Compose feature, which now learns from the writing style and tone of users, and accordingly provides suggestions. Moreover, it can suggest the appropriate subject by assessing the content of an email. Google has also announced the arrival of Smart Compose on Android, further adding that the feature will arrive on iOS soon.

Additionally, Smart Compose has also gained support for four new languages – French, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. Lastly, Google has announced that Gmail now supports native actions such as the ability to write a reply to a comment thread in Google Docs, fill out a form, and schedule a meeting among others, without having to close the email and opening a separate browser tab. There is another feature that will keep the information within an email up-to-date in order to keep it accurate. These features were announced late last month, with the launch of AMP support in Gmail for dynamic mails.