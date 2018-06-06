Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gmail Redesign to Roll Out to All in July

 
, 06 June 2018


Google has introduced an "early adopter programme (EAP)" for its newly designed Gmail with features like Gmail offline and nudging.

"To prepare you and your organization for the general availability (GA) launch, the new Gmail is on an EAP and customers can choose to participate (or not) at the domain and organisational unit levels," the G Suite team wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The announcements technically apply only to G Suite users - that is, people who have paid accounts through their company or organisation - and Google declined to comment on whether the changes will be the same for regular Gmail users.

After the general availability, G Suite admins will have options including immediately transitioning their users to the new Gmail, allowing their users to opt in to the new Gmail at the time of their choice or waiting approximately for four weeks until their users are not allowed to opt in to the new Gmail, G Suite team added.

Some time in September, everyone will be switched over to the new Gmail design.

The option to opt out will still be available for another month but by October, the option will disappear and G Suite accounts will be required to use the new design.

The new Gmail launches to general availability from July.


