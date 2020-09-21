Technology News
loading

Gmail Design Revamp Expected Soon as New Logo Gets Teased by Google

The new in-the-works Gmail logo features an ‘M,’ but doesn’t explicitly have the traditional envelope to accompany it.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 21 September 2020 14:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Gmail Design Revamp Expected Soon as New Logo Gets Teased by Google

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

The new icon may not explicitly have the traditional envelope, as indicated in the picture

Highlights
  • Google reportedly has a new icon for Gmail in the works
  • Gmail seems to be moving away from being just an email platform
  • The new icon may not explicitly have the traditional envelope

Gmail may get a new logo soon, as per a report. This seems to be part of Google's larger plan to give Gmail a facelift, with other changes planned as well. This follows Google's recent integration of Gmail with Google Meet and Google Chat, which suggests that Gmail wants to move away from being just an email platform. The new in-the-works logo features an ‘M,' but doesn't explicitly have the traditional envelope to accompany it.

As per a report by 9to5Google, Google sent an image to the organisation that indicates that it is working on a new logo for Gmail. Instead of explicitly featuring the envelope icon, the new logo only implies the envelope shape through the whitespace above and below. The outer corners of the icon look more rounded than earlier.

Google has been making a shift from marketing Gmail as just an email platform, the recent integration of Google Meet being one such move. The new logo seems to be another step towards moving away from Gmail's association as just an email platform.

The image of the new Gmail logo in the works is an uncoloured technical drawing. The report suggests that Gmail will incorporate the usual blue, green, yellow, and red colours into the new logo, thanks to similar moves with other Google services, instead of the red and white colour scheme Gmail currently has. As Google usually reveals new logos along with broader service redesigns, it is possible that Gmail could see some major tweaks in the coming months.

Google Maps also received a new, simplified logo back in February, and Google Photos in June.

Since Gmail and Google Meet integrated in July, users can join video meetings directly from a dedicated Meet tab in their Gmail app. The Meet tab has also been integrated on the web version of Gmail. Gmail has also integrated with Google Chat and Rooms.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gmail, Google Meet, Google Chat
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Multiple Device Feature Reportedly in Final Stage of Testing
Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Gmail Design Revamp Expected Soon as New Logo Gets Teased by Google
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  2. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
  3. Realme Narzo 20 Series India Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far
  4. Oppo Reno 4 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched
  5. Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X Get September Patch, More in India
  6. Google Refutes Paytm Claim That It Was Removed Due to Cashbacks
  7. Realme UI 2.0 to Be Launched on September 21 Alongside Narzo 20 Series
  8. OnePlus 8T Tipped to Launch on October 14
  9. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Launches 'Mi Store on Wheels' Moving Retail Shops in India
  2. Gmail Design Revamp Expected Soon as New Logo Gets Teased by Google
  3. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. WeChat Parent Tencent Says App Will Struggle to Attract New US Users While White House, Courts Spar Over Ban
  5. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Multiple Device Feature Reportedly in Final Stage of Testing
  7. Vi Is Offering One Year Zee5 Premium Subscription for Free With Select Prepaid Plans
  8. Google Refutes Paytm Claim That It Was Removed Due to Cashbacks
  9. Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X Updates Bring September Android Patch, More in India
  10. LG K42 With Helio P22 SoC Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com