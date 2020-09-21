Gmail may get a new logo soon, as per a report. This seems to be part of Google's larger plan to give Gmail a facelift, with other changes planned as well. This follows Google's recent integration of Gmail with Google Meet and Google Chat, which suggests that Gmail wants to move away from being just an email platform. The new in-the-works logo features an ‘M,' but doesn't explicitly have the traditional envelope to accompany it.

As per a report by 9to5Google, Google sent an image to the organisation that indicates that it is working on a new logo for Gmail. Instead of explicitly featuring the envelope icon, the new logo only implies the envelope shape through the whitespace above and below. The outer corners of the icon look more rounded than earlier.

Google has been making a shift from marketing Gmail as just an email platform, the recent integration of Google Meet being one such move. The new logo seems to be another step towards moving away from Gmail's association as just an email platform.

The image of the new Gmail logo in the works is an uncoloured technical drawing. The report suggests that Gmail will incorporate the usual blue, green, yellow, and red colours into the new logo, thanks to similar moves with other Google services, instead of the red and white colour scheme Gmail currently has. As Google usually reveals new logos along with broader service redesigns, it is possible that Gmail could see some major tweaks in the coming months.

Google Maps also received a new, simplified logo back in February, and Google Photos in June.

Since Gmail and Google Meet integrated in July, users can join video meetings directly from a dedicated Meet tab in their Gmail app. The Meet tab has also been integrated on the web version of Gmail. Gmail has also integrated with Google Chat and Rooms.

