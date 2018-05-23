Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gmail Rolls Out @Mentions for Web, Expected Soon on Mobile

 
, 23 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Gmail Rolls Out @Mentions for Web, Expected Soon on Mobile

Highlights

  • The @mention is already active in Gmail for web
  • Android and iOS users to get it soon
  • @mention feature works similar to that of Twitter

Gmail recently got a big overhaul, and it now comes with several new AI-based features including Smart Reply, email snoozing, and more. Now, the web-client has introduced a new feature that lets you @mention people in your contacts list while composing a mail. The @mention feature is similar to the one seen on Twitter and Slack in many ways. For example, the @mentioned email ID is clickable, and recipients will be able to click on the name and send a fresh email to them instantly.

The new feature was found by Addictive Tips, and to use it in mail, just start typing a name after@, and Gmail will throw suggestions at you from your Contact list. You can then select your preferred person from suggestions, and their name will appear as a link with their email ID linked to it. The person that is @mentioned is automatically added to your Mailto: list as well. When users get this email, they can now click on the @mentioned email ID and compose a mail of their own to the mentioned user.

The @mention feature only works on Gmail for Web, and not on third party clients like Outlook or Thunderbird. The report states that Android and iOS users will get it eventually. We see the feature working on Web, but it doesn't seem to be active on our Android or iOS devices yet. If you add a + sign instead of @, the person will automatically be added to your recipients list for your current email. This feature is a nice addition to make the Gmail experience better, just like the Nudge feature that brings forgotten follow-up emails on top.

Gmail also introduced native offline support in Chrome which means that you can use Gmail's specific features even when you run out of Internet connectivity. This native offline support requires Chrome 61, and needs to be enabled in the Settings menu, as it isn't switched on by default.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gmail, Google
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
D-Link Launches Covr Dual Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System in India: Price, Features
PS5 Specifications May Include AMD Ryzen CPU Tech
Best AC deals
Gmail Rolls Out @Mentions for Web, Expected Soon on Mobile
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

One Plus 6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets an Android 8.1 Oreo MIUI Update
  2. Mi 8 Launch Date Is May 31, Xiaomi Confirms
  3. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  4. Honor 7A, Honor 7C With Dual Cameras Launched in India
  5. Lenovo Z5 to Offer 45 Days of Standby Time, Company Teases
  6. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ Go on Sale in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy J6 First Impressions
  8. Xiaomi Mi 8 Price, Specifications, Live Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Price in India Slashed Again
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.